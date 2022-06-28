Truss pressed on questioning Middle East on human rights

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Russian President Vladimir Putin has responded to NATO's forthcoming expansion, saying he has no problem with Sweden and Finland joining the military alliance, but that if infrastructure is deployed to those countries, Russia will respond in kind.
Yair Lapid has become Israel's interim prime minister, taking over from PM Naftali Bennett after just one year. Mr Lapid, head of a centrist party, will lead the country as it heads towards elections on 1 November. It follows the collapse last week of the coalition which he formed with...
In the basement of a Madrid hotel, the reality of the threat from Russia is laid bare by one Ukrainian MP and ally of President Zelensky. He's here in person at the Nato summit to make the case for his country's future, and the help it needs to survive. Oleksiy...
The cancer campaigner, blogger, broadcaster and former teacher, Dame Deborah James, has died aged 40. She had been receiving end-of-life care for bowel cancer at home and had raised millions for cancer research. The host of the BBC's You, Me and the Big C podcast was given a damehood in...
The Prince of Wales and his granddaughter Lilibet had a "very emotional" first meeting during the Platinum Jubilee, a royal source said. Prince Charles was "absolutely thrilled" by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's visit with their daughter and son Archie, the source added. Prince Harry, who quit as a...
Dame Deborah James, who has died from bowel cancer at the age of 40, told everyone to check their poo as part of her campaign to raise awareness of the disease. We answer the questions that many are asking about one of the most common types of cancer in the UK.
Ukraine has called for a ship carrying grain from a Russian-occupied part of the country to be seized. The ship is currently lying off the Turkish coast. We've monitored the Russian-flagged ship, the Zhibek Zholy, on its route from the Ukrainian port of Berdyansk to the Turkish port of Karasu.
When Karen woke up in an El Salvador hospital, she noticed that she was handcuffed to a bed and there were police officers by her bedside. "There were a lot of people around and they were saying I had taken my baby's life and that I was going to 'pay for what I had done'," Karen tells BBC 100 Women.
The parents of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life support dispute have won an appeal for his case to be heard again. Archie Battersbee was found unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April. A High Court judge previously ruled Archie was dead and told...
