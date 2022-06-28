Man Suspected Of Beating 2 Seniors Near PSU Because They Were Old Men

A Portland woman who turned on her accomplice gets a 10 year sentence for a robbery that left her 85-year-old neighbor dead. The woman, with another accomplice, planned out how to steal cash from her neighbor. The sentence of 10 years in state prison was given after her friend allegedly beat and killed an elderly man. The mother of 10 gave herself up to the police for the crime.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO