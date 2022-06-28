ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Suspected Of Beating 2 Seniors Near PSU Because They Were Old Men

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — 2 elderly men are in the hospital after The Portland Police Bureau says another man beat them. They say the alleged attack was unprovoked....

LMBZ
3d ago

With his history why is he roaming the streets. You can blame the Judicial System. They need to be accountable for what happened to these poor seniors.

Reply(1)
24
patricia leritz-higgins
3d ago

He should receive many years in jail as well as some serious counseling. He clearly has emotional issues. Who beats up old people? Bullies!

Reply
12
Jasmine Stewart
3d ago

Give him life without parole for her terrible crimes. How can our society trust him anymore? When he is a senior, what may happen to him?

Reply
9
 

