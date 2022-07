As we approach the 4th of July holiday weekend—a time when we should celebrate our nation and our freedoms—we are doing so in the dark shadow of recent Supreme Court rulings. This month has been one setback after another from the decades of progress we have made on civil rights, reproductive rights and public safety. These rights have been upended by the decisions of a right-wing, extremist dominated Supreme Court three of whom were appointed by a disgraced former president who lost the popular vote, but gained the presidency through our antiquated electoral college system. Perhaps no decision was more gut-wrenching than the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the first time ever that the Supreme Court has taken away a constitutional right. The ruling jeopardizes women, rolls back fundamental rights, and, ultimately, will significantly impact the health and life of many women in our country. This ruling turns the clock back on the progress that has been made to ensure the right of women to have an abortion.

