Gov. Walz Announces Plan for Remaining Federal COVID Funds
ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced his plan to spend the remaining funds from the original federal American Rescue Plan funding. $4 million will go to the...wjon.com
ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced his plan to spend the remaining funds from the original federal American Rescue Plan funding. $4 million will go to the...wjon.com
There are people that really need help to no fault of their own. Inflation, gas prices, food prices, etc. How much money do we pump into our education system that never gets fixed. I could go on but will not.....
It all goes to schools and the big city’s Boy just a couple of months ago it was about internet service out state
what about the rest of the counties in mn,they need money to not just Hennepin & Ramsey counties!
WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 12