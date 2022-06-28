Gov. Walz Announces Plan for Remaining Federal COVID Funds

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A new Minnesota law taking effect Friday allows people 21 and older to buy edibles and beverages that contain a limited amount of THC, the ingredient in marijuana that creates a high.The new law now governs the packaging, the sale and the makeup of the products, which may not contain more than 5 mg of THC per serving, and no more than 50 mg per package. Five milligrams is about half the standard dose found in recreational marijuana products in other states.The new law requires child-proof packaging and a QR code to scan for information on ingredients...

1 DAY AGO