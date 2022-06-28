ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Gov. Walz Announces Plan for Remaining Federal COVID Funds

By Jim Maurice
WJON
WJON
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced his plan to spend the remaining funds from the original federal American Rescue Plan funding. $4 million will go to the...

wjon.com

Comments / 12

Susan Olson
3d ago

There are people that really need help to no fault of their own. Inflation, gas prices, food prices, etc. How much money do we pump into our education system that never gets fixed. I could go on but will not.....

Reply
9
The Man With the Golden Gun
4d ago

It all goes to schools and the big city’s Boy just a couple of months ago it was about internet service out state

Reply
8
brenda barnes
3d ago

what about the rest of the counties in mn,they need money to not just Hennepin & Ramsey counties!

Reply
10
Related
DL-Online

Commentary: Railroad merger will hit rural Minnesota hard

(The following is a commentary for the Opinion Page. It does not necessarily reflect the views of this newspaper) It’s not often that Class I, or very large, railroads seek to merge. In fact, it hasn’t happened in decades. Last year, the Canadian Pacific Railway (which runs through Detroit Lakes, Callaway, Ogema and Mahnomen) and Kansas City Southern announced their intent to change that when they filed a joint merger application with federal regulators.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

New Minnesota laws that take effect July 1

Here are the new state laws taking effect on Friday that could impact you and your family. Friday, July 1 is the first day of a new fiscal year, and that means bills approved by lawmakers this session officially become the law of the land... Minnesota's land, anyway. Here's what...
voiceofalexandria.com

Republicans push for changes to election procedures in Minnesota counties

Republican Secretary of State candidate Kim Crockett has been critical of Minneapolis election officials for having absentee ballot dropoff sites in 2020. They say her claims are inaccurate. File photo by Nicole Neri. Right-wing activists have been pushing county officials in Minnesota to stop using absentee ballot drop boxes and...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
City
Saint Paul, MN
WJON

Walz in Foley Thursday

FOLEY -- Governor Tim Walz toured a dairy farm in Foley Thursday. Governor Walz, Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, and other ag leaders were in Foley to highlight bipartisan agricultural accomplishments in the last legislative session. While in Foley, the governor signed the agriculture bill, which provides drought relief, broadband investments,...
FOLEY, MN
KELOLAND TV

23 new cannabis laws in place in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Of the 247 new laws taking effect in South Dakota on July 1, 23 of them deal with the regulation of the state’s burgeoning cannabis industry. Of these 23 laws, 7 apply directly to the possession or use of cannabis, while the rest deal with defining and regulating the industry.
KAAL-TV

Walz using federal funds for public safety, child care assistance measures

Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz announced his intent to use Minnesota’s funding from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) for public safety measures and resources to support children. $4 million for the Minnesota State Patrol and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources officers,. $5 million for the Minnesota Department of Corrections,. $7...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Two Women Charged for Stealing Millions in COVID Funds

ST. PAUL – Two women have been charged with engaging in fraud schemes to steal millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds. According to court documents, beginning in June 2020, 39-year-old Tequisha Solomon of Las Vegas, and 35-year-old Takara Hughes of Maplewood, defrauded California’s Employment Development Department (EDD) and Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) and other state agencies, by submitting fraudulent claims and applications for unemployment benefits that were authorized to provide relief to the American workforce due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Minnesota State Fair#Politics State#Politics Governor#Paul#American
CBS Minnesota

THC edibles, beverages now legal in Minnesota as new law goes into effect

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A new Minnesota law taking effect Friday allows people 21 and older to buy edibles and beverages that contain a limited amount of THC, the ingredient in marijuana that creates a high.The new law now governs the packaging, the sale and the makeup of the products, which may not contain more than 5 mg of THC per serving, and no more than 50 mg per package. Five milligrams is about half the standard dose found in recreational marijuana products in other states.The new law requires child-proof packaging and a QR code to scan for information on ingredients...
KELOLAND TV

League of Women Voters file lawsuit against Noem

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another lawsuit is being brought against South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem: This time, it’s about ballot measures. The League of Women Voters of South Dakota have brought a complaint against the governor, interim Attorney General Mark Vargo, and Secretary of State Steve Barnett regarding a 2020 law about who can circulate petitions.
lakesarearadio.net

New Law Rolls Back Restrictions for Older Residents Seeking Jobless Benefits

(KNSI) — A new law taking effect in Minnesota on Sunday removes requirements restricting Social Security recipients from receiving full jobless benefits. State lawmakers have repealed the requirement, paving the way for individuals living on tight budgets to have an extra cushion if they lose their “post-retirement” job.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, June 29

Wednesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,286 newly reported cases and 14 reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,806. One of the newly reported deaths was a person aged 15-19 from Yellow Medicine County. Note: Beginning Thursday, June 30, the Minnesota Department of...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Hundreds of Minnesota National Guard members could be expelled over vaccine

(St. Paul, MN) -- Hundreds of Minnesota National Guard members could be expelled from the service for declining the COVID-19 vaccine. Over 95-percent of the Guard's 13-thousand members have been vaccinated. The Guard's State Public Affairs Officer says nearly two percent of the remaining soldiers have requested a religious or medical exemption and three percent have refused vaccination.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota reports 'concerning level' of syphilis cases

Health officials in Minnesota say syphilis cases have risen "sharply" since last year, putting Minnesota at a "concerning level." According to an annual report of sexually transmitted diseases and HIV data from the Minnesota Department of Health, syphilis cases jumped 33% from 2020 to 2021. The increase mirrors a national increase, health officials said. In addition, 15 cases of congenital syphilis (CS) in infants were reported in 2021. MDH said that's a 115% increase from the previous year, where seven such cases were reported.
fox9.com

THC edibles, beverages are legal in Minnesota starting Friday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Starting Friday, people 21 and older in Minnesota can buy edibles and beverages with THC — the main ingredient in marijuana that makes one "high." This is thanks to a new state law passed during the 2022 Legislature that clarifies regulations on products containing cannabinoids, including THC. The law, which goes into effect on July 1, allows edibles like gummies, and beverages to contain up to 5 milligrams of hemp-derived THC per serving (5 milligrams is about half the standard dose found in recreational marijuana product serving in states where recreational marijuana is legal).
WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy