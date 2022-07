The Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament will be back on the streets of Jackson in a few weeks. The tournament will tip off Friday July 22 and run through July 24. This years festivities include several new events. On July 22 there will be a Heroes Tournament for teams of law enforcement and first responders, as well as a Teachers Tournament. Both of those will tip off at 5:30 p.m. on July 22.

JACKSON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO