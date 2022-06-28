New Hope B&B Proprietor Recalls When William Shatner Beamed Aboard for a Month

Wedgwood Bed and Breakfast Inn, which once hosted an intergalactic icon.

The site of the Wedgwood Bed and Breakfast Inn has hosted numerous high-profile figures. One of the earliest was Gen. George Washington, who stayed nearby with the Continental Army prior to the historic river crossing into Trenton.

But time-travelling through the present and into the future, another was Star Trek’s Captain James T. Kirk, actor William Shatner.

He spent a month in the carriage house in June 1994, accompanied by his then-wife, Marcy Lafferty.

The pair’s stay was easily recalled by co-owner-operator Nadine Silnutzer.

Shatner was appearing in the two-person play Love Letters at the Bucks County Playhouse . Lafferty, his spouse, was his costar. The two had worked together in the 1979 film adaptation of the TV franchise, Star Trek: The Motion Picture.

“They were supposed to come back,” Silnutzer remembered, “in another play with Leonard Nimoy. But a film interrupted, and that was the end of that.”

The project that scotched the live performances was a film/TV series adaptation of Shatner’s novel TekWar. A lawsuit with the playhouse ensued.

But as sour as Shatner’s Bucks County experience may have been on the stage, his stay at the Wedgewood B&B was stellar.

The sci-fi icon even left a written review: “Hands down, the best hospitality this side of the universe. Dinie and Carl deserve an exclusive franchise for the first intergalactic B&B.“