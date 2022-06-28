65-year-old Obera Washington dead after a motorcycle crash in Watts (Los Angeles, CA) Nationwide Report

On Monday, authorities identified 65-year-old Obera Washington as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle accident on Saturday in Watts. The fatal motorcycle crash took place a little after 6 p.m. at Compton Avenue and Century Boulevard [...]

Read More >>

More California News from Nationwide Report™

California Resources from Nationwide Report™