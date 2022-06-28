ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

At least 2 injured after a semi-truck hauling over 200 beehives turns over in Utah

WOKV.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least 2 injured after a semi-truck hauling...

www.wokv.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Accidents
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Accident

Comments / 0

Community Policy