ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, IL

Charles “Butch” W. Wilkey

x95radio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCENTRALIA — Charles “Butch” W. Wilkey, 74, of Centralia, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. He was born February 19, 1948, in Centralia, the son of William “Bud” Wilkey and Mae (Estes) Wilkey. He married Judy Gilley on May 10, 2014, and she...

www.x95radio.com

Comments / 0

Related
x95radio.com

Billie Joe Keller

Born September 21, 1942, in Salem, he was the son of William Kelsie and Ruby Faye (Wimberly) Keller and they preceded him in death. A retired construction laborer, he faithfully served in the United State Army-Airborne division during the Viet Nam war. He was of the Pentecostal faith. He is...
SALEM, IL
x95radio.com

John “Rusty” Lockwood

John “Rusty” Lockwood, 74, of Woodlawn, Illinois, passed away June 27, 2022 at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, Illinois. He was born November 4, 1947 in Evansville, Indiana to the late Russell and Doris Eleanor (Kuykendall) Lockwood. John married Patricia (Koy) Lockwood on March 7, 1970. They were blessed with 52 years of marriage. In addition to his beloved wife, Rusty is survived by his children, John R. Lockwood III of Woodlawn and Margaret RoseAnne Lockwood of Livingston, Montana; sisters, Linda Meadows of Boyd, Illinois and Ruth Eirhart and husband, Rick of Effingham, Illinois; mother-in-law, Mary Koy of Woodlawn; brother-in-law, Raymond Koy of Woodlawn; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. In addition to his parents, Rusty was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Alfred Koy; brothers-in-law, Tony Alan Koy and Artie Meadows; and nephew, Allen Koy. Rusty proudly served his country in the United States Army for 12 years. He was a member of Fouts Christian Church in Centralia. Rusty was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and adored him.
WOODLAWN, IL
x95radio.com

Jackie Dean Dent

Jackie Dean Dent, 89, of Nason, Illinois, passed away peacefully at 4:40 pm June 30, 2022 at home with his family by his side. He was born November 28, 1932 in Marion, Illinois to the late William and Alice (Gower) Dent. Jack married Margie (Hester) Dent on December 31, 1954 in Mount Vernon, Illinois. They were married just over 65 wonderful years before her passing on March 24, 2020. Jack is survived by his children, Jackie Dent of Nason, David Dent of Nason, Bill Dent and wife, Paula of John’s Island, South Carolina, Darryl Dent of Indiana, and Ginger Dent and significant other, Domnick Wheatley of Scheller; grandchildren, Spencer Dent and wife, Sarah of New Point, Indiana, Tyler Dent and wife, Rilie of Beechgrove, Indiana, Amber Wright and husband, Kenny of Columbus, Ohio, Sara Dent and significant other, Jordan Wehrheim of Nason, Chris Williams of Nason, Jazzmine Dent of Nason, Jacob West and significant other, Alyssa Bonstell of Nason, and Danielle Droste of Nashville, Illinois; great-grandchildren, Ryker, Kayden, Kayson, Karson, Julia, Hayden, Sadie, and one more due in November; sister, Sue Jones of Bonnie, Illinois; sisters-in-law, Michelle Sigwerth of Ina, Illinois, Marcella Dent of Bonnie, Illinois, Janet Dent of Nason, Shirley Stebbins of Mount Vernon, and Carolyn Dubois of Mount Vernon; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents and beloved wife, Jack was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Greg West; siblings, Earl Dent, Fred Dent, Lester Bob Dent, Wanda Lee Reynolds, and Leon Dent; and parents-in-law, Lester and Lela Williams. Jack proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was the owner and operator of Dent’s Pickery for 40 years. He also worked at General Radiators. Jack was the mayor of Nason for 25 years. Alongside his wife, Jack was a 4H Leader for many years. He was also a member of the Waltonville VFW. Jack loved to fish, but most of all, he cherished the time shared with family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and adored him. The Dent family would like to extend a special “thank you” to Jack’s caregivers: Dr. Cheryl Emmons, Carolyn Dubois, Lisa Linn, Kim Galiher-Sledge, Sara Dent, and Jacob West.
NASON, IL
x95radio.com

William Robert “Bob” Southerd

William Robert “Bob” Southerd, 88, of Texico, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Nature Trails Nursing Home in Mt. Vernon. He was born on October 13, 1933, in Mt. Vernon, the son of Charles Clifford and Agnes (Rote) Southerd. He married Betty French on October 11, 1952, in Mt. Vernon, and she survives.
TEXICO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Centralia, IL
City
Sandoval, IL
City
Patoka, IL
City
Marion, IL
Centralia, IL
Obituaries
x95radio.com

Gearldine “Gerri” Helen Molina

KINMUNDY — Gearldine “Gerri” Helen Molina, 77, of Kinmundy passed away at 2:10 pm, Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, Indiana. Gerri was born on August 7, 1944, in Salem, Illinois, the daughter of Harry and Pauline (Williams) Doudera. Gerri worked...
KINMUNDY, IL
x95radio.com

JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – JUNE 30TH, 2022￼

MT. VERNON, IL — On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 27-year-old Tre’vell Robinson of Grandview, MO was arrested Wednesday for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Being a Felon...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
x95radio.com

John Clancy

John Clancy, 72, of Dix, Illinois, passed away at 1:44 am June 28, 2022 at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, Illinois. He was born April 11, 1950 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Richard and Joan (Moss) Clancy. John married Rose Ellen (Beecher) Clancy on March 17, 1972 in Chicago, Illinois. In addition to his loving of fifty years, John is survived by daughter, Jeanette Piazza and husband, Joseph of Lake Village, Indiana; granddaughter, Michelle Stanhibel and husband, Sean; great-grandchildren, Claire and Melanie; eleven brothers and sisters; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by one brother. Mr. Clancy proudly served his country in the United States Marines. He was a member of Saint Mary Immaculate Catholic Church and the Mount Vernon American Legion Post #141. John was a third degree member of the Knights of Columbus in Willington, Illinois.
DIX, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy