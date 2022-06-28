Charles “Butch” W. Wilkey

Jackie Dean Dent, 89, of Nason, Illinois, passed away peacefully at 4:40 pm June 30, 2022 at home with his family by his side. He was born November 28, 1932 in Marion, Illinois to the late William and Alice (Gower) Dent. Jack married Margie (Hester) Dent on December 31, 1954 in Mount Vernon, Illinois. They were married just over 65 wonderful years before her passing on March 24, 2020. Jack is survived by his children, Jackie Dent of Nason, David Dent of Nason, Bill Dent and wife, Paula of John’s Island, South Carolina, Darryl Dent of Indiana, and Ginger Dent and significant other, Domnick Wheatley of Scheller; grandchildren, Spencer Dent and wife, Sarah of New Point, Indiana, Tyler Dent and wife, Rilie of Beechgrove, Indiana, Amber Wright and husband, Kenny of Columbus, Ohio, Sara Dent and significant other, Jordan Wehrheim of Nason, Chris Williams of Nason, Jazzmine Dent of Nason, Jacob West and significant other, Alyssa Bonstell of Nason, and Danielle Droste of Nashville, Illinois; great-grandchildren, Ryker, Kayden, Kayson, Karson, Julia, Hayden, Sadie, and one more due in November; sister, Sue Jones of Bonnie, Illinois; sisters-in-law, Michelle Sigwerth of Ina, Illinois, Marcella Dent of Bonnie, Illinois, Janet Dent of Nason, Shirley Stebbins of Mount Vernon, and Carolyn Dubois of Mount Vernon; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents and beloved wife, Jack was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Greg West; siblings, Earl Dent, Fred Dent, Lester Bob Dent, Wanda Lee Reynolds, and Leon Dent; and parents-in-law, Lester and Lela Williams. Jack proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was the owner and operator of Dent’s Pickery for 40 years. He also worked at General Radiators. Jack was the mayor of Nason for 25 years. Alongside his wife, Jack was a 4H Leader for many years. He was also a member of the Waltonville VFW. Jack loved to fish, but most of all, he cherished the time shared with family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and adored him. The Dent family would like to extend a special “thank you” to Jack’s caregivers: Dr. Cheryl Emmons, Carolyn Dubois, Lisa Linn, Kim Galiher-Sledge, Sara Dent, and Jacob West.

