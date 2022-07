Sheryl Waddell is the new face behind UNC’s Innovation Hub, which plans to open a space on East Rosemary Street in early 2023. As Innovate Carolina’s newly anointed Director of Economic Development and Innovation Hubs, Waddell hopes to foster an even greater spirit of innovation and economic prosperity in Chapel Hill, which in recent years has sometimes been a bit in the shadow of the entrepreneurial growth in Durham and Raleigh.

