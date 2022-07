[Disclosure: I work for Dakotans for Health. This blog post is written on my own time and dime.]. Those South Dakotans marching up Phillips Avenue in silent protest of South Dakota’s abortion ban yesterday may wish to raise their voices come November, not just in voting, but also in circulating a petition to write Roe v. Wade into the South Dakota Constitution. South Dakotans wouldn’t get to vote on restoring women’s rights until November 2024, and an approved amendment wouldn’t take effect until July 1, 2025, but that’s the soonest South Dakotans can make such a constitutional change, and that process must start now.

