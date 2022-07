This dog avoided his own kidnapping by alerting store owners regarding the bad purposes of the people he was with. Unless you’re Dr. Dolittle, you can not speak with animals, but they certainly know just how to communicate. An lovable five-month-old Australian shepherd that listens to the name Vango did specifically that and rescued himself from the hands of dog nappers. The clever pooch walked in a store with his dog nappers, and the four-footer cleverly alerted the store owners that something had not been right.

PETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO