Suspect arrested after 28-year-old man fatally shot; at least 14 shot in last three days
Police arrested a 58-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting at a Tacoma home Monday night.
It brings the total number of people shot in the South Sound to at least 14 in the last three days.
The shooting occurred at around 9:55 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of East 65th Street.
When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his chest.
The man was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.
This fatal shooting comes after a weekend of gun violence in Tacoma.
Thirteen people were shot on Sunday in two separate incidents — eight people were shot at a rave on South Tacoma Way and five people were shot at a home on East 52nd Street.
A 38-year-old man who was killed on East 52nd Street was barely a mile away from the Monday night shooting on East 65th Street.
The 58-year-old suspect arrested for Monday’s shooting was booked into jail for second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.
