Tacoma, WA

Suspect arrested after 28-year-old man fatally shot; at least 14 shot in last three days

 3 days ago
Police arrested a 58-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting at a Tacoma home Monday night.

It brings the total number of people shot in the South Sound to at least 14 in the last three days.

The shooting occurred at around 9:55 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of East 65th Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his chest.

The man was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

This fatal shooting comes after a weekend of gun violence in Tacoma.

Thirteen people were shot on Sunday in two separate incidents — eight people were shot at a rave on South Tacoma Way and five people were shot at a home on East 52nd Street.

A 38-year-old man who was killed on East 52nd Street was barely a mile away from the Monday night shooting on East 65th Street.

The 58-year-old suspect arrested for Monday’s shooting was booked into jail for second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Kaylene Euell
3d ago

it's really heartbreaking to hear of so many deaths. but I have to say I was born and raised there lived there most of my life and it's turned into a cesspool of crime. I was also there when I heard our own Democratic leaders making laws to protect these felons. watch them being let out the door as fast as the police bring them in. so who do they have to blame but their selves. our leaders of today are so quick to take the rights from the law abiding but they don't sweep the streets for The guns of the criminals, and many of these murders are by gangs over drugs and they know they can get away with things so the murder rate is climbing completely out of control. you cannot stop guns from being in the hands of felons because they just keep coming over the border. it's a shame a town that has a beautiful mountain, beaches and so much beauty being destroyed.

Reply(4)
13
Michelle Achord
3d ago

peoples opinions are just that. mine is, the law took away parents rights to discipline their own children when acting out about 25 years ago!! yes my family is apart of that law changing, my oldest was in grade school, he is in his 30s now, i wont ever forget the day he told me his teacher said to leave away from me/ our home & his mom, when he gets in trouble. now look at our children, all victims of no discipline as growing up because the laws changed. And yall want to know what happened to tacoma!! SMH

Reply(1)
9
 

