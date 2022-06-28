ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ron Perlman, Allison Dunbar marry in Italy

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
June 28 (UPI) -- StartUp co-stars Ron Perlman and Allison Dunbar are married.

The 72-year-old actor and Dunbar, 49, married at an intimate wedding in Italy this month.

Dunbar shared a video on Instagram that shows herself and Perlman dancing at their wedding. The clip was set to Frank Sinatra's song "You Make Me Feel So Young."

In the caption, Dunbar referenced television personality Kourtney Kardashian and musician Travis Barker's surprise wedding in Las Vegas.

"pulling a Kravis before it was a thing. (Thank you Cydney and Dallas @stone_cold_fox for hunting down my dream)," she wrote.

Perlman and Dunbar married at Palazzo Margherita, director Francis Ford Coppola's property in Bernalda, Italy.

The U.S. Sun said Perlman and Dunbar did not obtain a marriage license before their wedding in Italy but signed the papers at a courthouse in California following their return.

Perlman and Dunbar played Wes Chandler and Kelly on StartUp, which completed a third season on Crackle in 2018.

Perlman has since appeared in the films Nightmare Alley and Don't Look Up.

