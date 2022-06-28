ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Meet the heavily tattooed underworld boss who has taken over as president of Australia's most powerful bikie gang the Comancheros

By Kylie Stevens
 5 days ago

A man who grew up in public housing and regularly attends church for Catholic mass has become Australia's most powerful outlaw bikie boss.

The notorious Comancheros Sydney and Canberra chapter commander Allan Meehan was appointed as the new national president in Melbourne this week following months of turmoil.

He takes over from former Melbourne-based boss Mick Murray, who recently stepped aside over a murder charge.

Meehan, 35, grew up in public housing in Sydney's south-west and has spent his half his life rising through the bikie gang ranks.

He joined the Rebels when he turned 18 and later became a Cronulla chapter president before he defected to the Comancheros.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WIhm0_0gOOFXyP00
Allan Meehan (right) is the new national president of the Comancheros. He's pictured with former national president Mick Murray (centre) and national sergeant-at-arms Tarek Zahed (left)

Sources claim he was lured to switch allegiances by a mentor, Comanchero 'commander of the world' Mark Buddle, who is one of Australia's most wanted men over the 2010 shooting of Armaguard security guard Gary Allibon in Sydney.

Buddle remains on the run from authorities overseas and was last known to be in Cyprus.

Meehan is well 'respected' among both the gang's old guard and its new recruits, the Herald Sun reported.

'He's spent his entire adult life in bikie gangs,' one source told the publication.

'He doesn't know any other life.'

He was promoted to commander of the Canberra chapter early last year after the murder of former president Pitasoni Ulavalu and became the Sydney commander six months later.

It's understood Meehan has told members he'll oversee the Comancheros from Sydney but is expected to regularly travel to Melbourne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wsvy2_0gOOFXyP00
Allan Meehan (pictured) has spent his half of his life progressing through the bikie gang ranks

He was regarded as next in line to take over from Murray, 44, was arrested in April over the 2019 gangland killing of Mitat Rasimi, an associate of high-profile drug lord Tony Mokbel

He was charged with one count of murder and remains behind bars.

It's been a chaotic few months for Australia's most powerful bikie club still reeling from the recent underworld shooting which left national sergeant-at-arms Tarek Zahed with serious injuries and claimed the life of his brother Omar.

Dozens of other members have been also arrested in AFP raids as part of Operation Ironside, one of the biggest and most significant crackdowns of organised crime in Australia's history.

One source recently said Meehan was regarded as 'pretty full on' but has a level head to control some of the gang's more volatile elements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J1cxd_0gOOFXyP00
Comancheros national president Allan Meehan (left) is highly regarded by veteran members and new recruits. Comancheros national sergeant at arms Tarek Zahed (right) is also pictured

Comments / 46

Nathanial Delavega
4d ago

It just doesn’t sound tough when they say “bikie”!!! Why don’t they say “biker”! I’m personally glad I retired from my club. Doing time, getting stabbed and shot at wore on me fast when I was young.

Reply(3)
13
