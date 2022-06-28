ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Officiating Executive Art McNally, Yardley, Scores Big with Historic Induction into NFL Hall of Fame

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kapq2_0gOOF2wN00
Art McNally.Image via Pro Football Hall of Fame at YouTube.

Art McNally clearly didn’t let his National Football League (NFL) career go to his head. Early in his work as a referee, he didn’t even delist his Yardley phone number from public directories. His self-deprecation continues to this day, as Kevin Siefert, ESPN, uncovered on the cusp of McNally’s elevation to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

McNally’s honor makes him the first referee/officiating executive receiving this professional pat on the back.

He’s been evaluating play since World War II, when he was pressed into officiating informal games among the Marines. He got the whistle by team vote; they deemed him to be impartial enough to monitor fairly.

After discharge, he wore the zebra shirt for a Catholic Youth Organization (CYO) championship in Phila. Seeing the devastation of the losing team brought home to McNally the seriousness of his role. It strengthened his commitment to impartiality.

His final career step to the NFL precipitated a encyclopedic knowledge of the rule book. That deep familiarity with the game aided when upset fans would call that publicized phone number and carp.

McNally brought innovation, including the illegal contact rule, the goalpost end-zone repositioning, and the use of instant replay.

But his humility has been a steady personality trait. Even the news of his honor garnered a simple statement from the legend: “You’re kidding.”

More on officiant Art McNally is at ESPN.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Art Mcnally
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Hall Of Fame#Officiant#Instant Replay#American Football#Historic Induction#Espn#Marines
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
714K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy