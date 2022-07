The July 2, 1912 Syracuse Herald had a strange advertisement on one of its pages. “How I Dread the Fourth!!!” the ad screamed. The ad was one of three that week purchased by the Mystique Krewe, something of a secret society which had among its members some of Syracuse’s leading citizens. It put into words what many people, especially parents, thought about how America celebrated its Independence Day.

