Gates, NY

Gates Chili electrifies school bus fleet, unveils 2 all-electric buses

By Panagiotis Argitis
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OTQl0_0gOODak800

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Gates Chili Central School District drew the curtains off of two all-electric school buses Tuesday.

According to officials, Gates Chili became the first district in upstate New York to electrify its school bus fleet. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at 9 a.m. Tuesday to celebrate the move.

The two new buses will begin service in September. They promise to feature a smoother ride for students on board among a number of other improvements in efficiency.

“Now with the electric buses, the road noise is gone, and the engine noise is especially gone, and now I can hear the students, if there is an emergency, I can react quicker to them,” said district bus driver Charles Vorndran.

Unline traditional buses, Gates Chili officials say the vehicles operate on zero emissions.

District officials said the purchase of the buses was made possible in part by NYSERDA, who approved of a voucher that lowered the total cost of the vehicles.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Rochester, NY
