Jodie Sweetin Seen With Bruise On Her Arm After Being Shoved To Ground By Cops At Protest

Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Jodie Sweetin was spotted with a small bruise on her arm in new photos, which you can see here (via DailyMail), days after she was pushed to the ground by cops on Saturday, June 25. The Full House star was spotted heading out of her home with a bruise on her right arm on Monday, June 27. The actress was carrying a beverage as she unloaded her car while wearing a tank top, which showed a minor bruise on her arm.

Jodie, 40, sported an olive-green top, which showed the slight discoloration around her right bicep. It’s clearly the arm that she landed on. The bruise was more clear once zoomed in. Despite being bruised, another photo showed the actress with a smile on her face, and she seemed unbothered.

While attending a protest against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, Jodie was apparently accosted by police, who shoved her to the ground in a disturbing video. She landed on her arm on the city sidewalk. Even though it looked like a nasty fall, Jodie got right back up and seemed prepared to fight for women’s rights some more.

After the video was released, Jodie vowed to keep on fighting for abortion rights in a statement. “I’m extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court,” she said. “Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken. This will not deter us, we will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until ALL of us are free.” The LAPD also released a statement, saying that they were looking into the force used in the clip.

Following the SCOTUS opinion overturning the landmark case, tons of stars took to social media and protests to announce that they were infuriated by the decision. After the ruling, Jodie took to her Instagram to fundraise and share resources for women who no longer have access to abortion.