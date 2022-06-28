ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Train Sparks Brush Fire

mycentraloregon.com
 3 days ago

A passing train appears to be the cause of a brush fire that broke out Monday afternoon on the north side of Bend. Bend Fire & Rescue was dispatched to a small outside fire in the area of Robal Lane & Nels Anderson Rd. According to the news release:....

www.mycentraloregon.com

KATU.com

Semi gets stuck on one-lane bridge in Central Oregon

MADRAS, Ore. - A semi driver tried to cross a single-lane bridge late Tuesday night - without success, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said. Crews expect to have the truck removed and Pelton Dam Road back open by 3 p.m. Wednesday. "Please avoid Pelton Dam Road, which is the road...
mycentraloregon.com

Shooting Death Investigation Underway

Local authorities are investigating the shooting death of a man on BLM property east of Bend. According to a news release from the DCSO: Just after 2:00 pm Thursday, deputies with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land near milepost 4 on Alfalfa Market Road. When deputies and Bend Fire Department medics arrived on scene, they determined one adult male was deceased. DCSO detectives have been called out to the scene and are leading the investigation into the shooting death. They were assisted by the Bend Police Department, the Oregon State Police, the Oregon State Police Crime Lab and the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office.
BEND, OR
mycentraloregon.com

Cougar Sighting In Deschutes River Woods

Deschutes County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to Deschutes River Woods Wednesday night after someone reported a cougar sighting in a residential area. According to the DCSO news release:. On 06/29/2022, at about 7:42 PM, deputies for the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the area of Deschutes Riverwoods for...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
mycentraloregon.com

Bend’s First Bike-Protected Roundabout Opens

The Wilson Avenue and Ninth Street roundabout – Bend’s first-ever bicycle-protected roundabout – opened Thursday night. Completing the roundabout is a first milestone in the Wilson Avenue Corridor Project, which will provide a cycle-friendly corridor including protected bike lanes and shared use paths. “We are excited to...
BEND, OR
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com

Injured climber airlifted off the South Sister

SOUTH SISTER: Deschutes County rescue personnel were busy mid-month after a 911 call from a hiker who had taken a fall and injured himself. At 6:54 p.m. on June 16th, a male from Ithaca, New York, advised he was stranded on the north side of the South Sister. According to...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 97 Fatal, Jefferson Co., June 30

On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 2:23 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 361 and Hwy 97. The area of the crash was approximately 1 mile south of Culver. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound blue Ford Thunderbird on Hwy 361, operated by Mario Villagomez (31) of Prineville, failed stop entering Hwy 97 and collided with a red Honda Gold Wing motorcycle, operated by Martin Fox (65) of Manson, WA, that was northbound. Martin Fox sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. A passenger, Susan Fox (62) of Manson, WA, was critically injured and transported via air ambulance to St. Charles in Bend. Villagomez was transported with injuries to a local hospital. Hwy 97 and Hwy 361 were affected for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Fire & EMS, and ODOT.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 97 IN JEFFERSON COUNTY, OREGON

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR (June 29, 2022) - The Oregon State Police Is reporting that on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 2:23 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 361 and Highway 97. The area of the crash was approximately 1 mile south of Culver.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Washington trucker gets a ticket – and big trouble – on Pelton Dam Road’s narrow one-lane bridge

A truck driver from Washington state got a ticket and some major trouble when he decided to take Pelton Dam Road late Tuesday night and crashed on the narrow, one-lane Willow Creek Bridge, Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock said. The post Washington trucker gets a ticket – and big trouble – on Pelton Dam Road’s narrow one-lane bridge appeared first on KTVZ.
MADRAS, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Police surround SE Bend home when fugitive refuses to come out, eventually surrenders

When a parole and probation officer came calling, a 35-year-old Bend man wanted on a felony warrant went back inside a southeast Bend home and refused to come out Wednesday afternoon, prompting police to surround the home until a crisis negotiator got him to come out. The post Police surround SE Bend home when fugitive refuses to come out, eventually surrenders appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
mycentraloregon.com

Free Hazardous Waste Disposal Events Begin

Deschutes County’s Department of Solid Waste is hosting special one-day collection events in Sisters and La Pine where residents can drop off household hazardous waste for free. At these events, residents can drop off household hazardous waste products such as lawn and gardening products, photo and pool/spa chemicals, paint,...
LA PINE, OR
mycentraloregon.com

Shepherd’s House In Need Of Bottled Water

With hotter summer temperatures in store, many of the men, women, and children living on the streets of Central Oregon will face dehydration and potentially dangerous health challenges because of the hot weather. Shepherd’s House is asking for donations of bottled water (cases or palettes of 12 – 16-ounce size water bottles), as we are experiencing a shortage. Monetary donations are always appreciated as well.
BEND, OR
mycentraloregon.com

Deschutes County Summer Restrictions Imposed

Deschutes County Commissioners voted to impose public use restrictions on unprotected lands within the county and on all county-owned land to help prevent human-caused wildfires. The restrictions go into effect immediately and mirror restrictions on Oregon Department of Forestry protected lands in Deschutes County. Unprotected lands are defined as unincorporated...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend family’s runaway cat found after 3 years thanks to microchip

Rhu and Avi Bikszer sat on their back porch in Bend as the sun shone on Wednesday. Between them a gray cat stuck his head out from a cardboard box. “I was astonished,” Rhu said. “We assumed he’d been eaten, because we have so many predators around us. Owls and hawks and coyotes and badgers and so, we just assumed the worst.”
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend’s Pilot Butte show, Central Oregon’s other traditional fireworks displays set to go, despite challenges

Bend’s Fourth of July fireworks show from atop Pilot Butte will blaze into the sky next Monday night, and other colorful, traditional displays are on tap around the area, despite challenges from staffing to supply-chain troubles and wildfire concerns that have prompted cancellation of some events around the West. The post Bend’s Pilot Butte show, Central Oregon’s other traditional fireworks displays set to go, despite challenges appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
CONTEMPORIST

A High Ceiling Covers The Living Room And Kitchen Inside This New House

Architecture and interior design firm Hacker has completed a new modern home with noticeably high ceilings near Bend, Oregon. An exterior of cedar, steel, and glass gives the house a bold presence in the shrubby landscape that surrounds it. A path leads between the different volumes of the house to...
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Declines In Oregon Gas Prices

BEND, OR-- Prices at the pump fell for the second week in a row. AAA’s Marie Dodds tells KBND News, "National average for regular drops 9 cents, to $4.88 a gallon. The Oregon average dips three cents to $5.50. And, we’re seeing similar drops in most Oregon communities this week, ahead of the busy Fourth of July travel period." In Bend, the local average fell 4 cents to $5.55.
BEND, OR

