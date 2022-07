INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fourth of July is one of America’s most iconic holidays, but it’s also one of the deadliest times of the year to be on the road. Amid a rising number of traffic fatalities, the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) is urging motorists to celebrate responsibly by driving safe and sober this Independence Day.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO