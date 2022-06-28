ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

MDOT narrowing focus on reducing I-475 footprint in Flint

By Ryan Jeltema
abc12.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - I-475 through Flint may shrink with a massive $300 million rebuilding project starting in 2024. The Michigan Department of Transportation is zeroing in on the reduced footprint...

www.abc12.com

The Saginaw News

Saginaw Area Fireworks continue set up on Ojibway Island

SAGINAW, MI — With four days until the holiday, crews on Friday, July 1, readied the next batch of fireworks on Ojibway Island, where they will launch come Fourth of July. For the eighth consecutive year, Wolverine Fireworks staff will handle the logistical effort involved in preparing and coordinating an aerial display that organizers bill as the largest fireworks show in Michigan on the Fourth of July.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

State budget includes $10 million for a over dozen Flint-area programs

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The state budget deal announced early Friday includes $10 million for a variety of community programs in the Flint area. Democrat State Sen. Jim Ananich of Flint helped secure funding for more than a dozen organizations and initiatives in the budget, which now heads to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her signature.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Residents frustrated by "jumping through hoops" for water claims

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - As the clock ticks towards that midnight deadline, residents are still trying to finish their claim packets. Multiple legal services scrambled to help as many people as they could on Thursday. "You got to make sure you got everything. Have documents on yourself, your kids, hospital...
FLINT, MI
Flint, MI
Traffic
Local
Michigan Government
City
Flint, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
Flint, MI
Government
mycitymag.com

Part 7: Scandal and Recall

From 1912 to 1928, Flint became known as one of the centers of manufacturing and commerce in the nation. “Business” was the name of the game and new ventures popped up daily – some that still operate today. Immigrants and wandering workers flooded the city bringing with them new ideas, work ethics and politics. The mayors of the time period had much to oversee and overcome including legal, social and political challenges. The start of Prohibition in 1920 offered its own temptations that at least one mayor couldn’t resist. It was a time of great noise and great challenge. Were the mayors up to the task?
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

$76B budget includes about $1B for pork projects spread across Michigan

Lansing — Michigan lawmakers tucked about $1 billion of pork-barrel spending into the state's $76 billion budget Friday for projects ranging from community centers in the hometowns of key lawmakers to funding for Detroit's museums, a Lake Michigan ferry boat and high-dollar local infrastructure projects. The historic, targeted funding...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Flint gets $170 million from the state to fund pension system

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - In a late night bi-partisan move, the Michigan Legislature approved the biggest budget in Michigan's history. One of the highlights of the $76 billion record spending plan is the $2+ billion dollar infusion of cash into various under-funded pension plans. The city of Flint Municipal Employee...
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

8,500 Flint lawns unrepaired after service line work. City Council wants an audit

FLINT, MI -- The City Council wants an audit of Flint’s program for restoring lawns and sidewalks after service line excavations in the city. With approximately 8,500 restorations still to be done and potentially not enough funding or time to complete the work, council members said this week that they need a clearer picture of what’s been spent to date, the extent of the remaining work, and which contractors have been paid how much so far.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Genesee County Sheriff holds job fair for corrections positions

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's Department wrapped up their career and recruitment fair for corrections positions. The department is looking to fill six or more positions. A number of law enforcement agencies across the country are having trouble filling jobs, and Genesee County is trying to...
JOBS
The Flint Journal

MDHHS mobile food pantries in Flint scheduled through July

FLINT, MI -- The Michigan Department of Health and Human services has scheduled out mobile food pantries in Flint for the month of July. The state has provided food pantries since February 2016 in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan. Pantries include potatoes, sweet corn, cucumbers, zucchini and other kitchen necessities.
FLINT, MI
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
abc12.com

Flint plastics recycler expanding, adding 24 new jobs

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A plastic recycling company has announced plans to expand in Flint and add 24 new jobs. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that Island Plastics will expand its operations in Flint while beginning to recycle post consumer low-density polyethylene plastics. The project is expected to cost about $8 million.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Rising costs leads to fewer fireworks around Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - This Fourth of July weekend, fireworks shows are going to a look a little bit different -- if they happen at all. A shortage of fireworks caused some communities to either scale back or cancel shows all together. This issue also is affecting one of Mid-Michigan's largest shows.
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Used fireworks ignite fire at Saginaw residence early Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators say used fireworks were disposed improperly in a trash can, which ignited in a Saginaw residence early Friday. The fire was reported around 1 a.m. in the 300 block of North 21st Street. The Saginaw Fire Department says the residents used fireworks on Thursday night...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Officials investigating fire at Flint daycare

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A State of Michigan arson investigator is investigating a fire that happened at a Flint daycare. The fire broke out about 5 a.m. Thursday, June 30 at Gloria’s Little Angels Child Care Center, located at 2440 Lippincott Blvd. No one was injured, but the fire...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Flint gets $170M pension fund bailout in state budget

FLINT, MI -- Flint’s pension system, an increasing drain on the city’s budget and a threat to its solvency, is getting a $170 million cash infusion from the state. Mayor Sheldon Neeley said in a news conference on Friday, July 1, that the newly adopted state budget includes the funding that will help chip away at a $400 million liability in the pension system, bringing it closer to being funded at minimum levels set by the state.
FLINT, MI

