La Pine, OR

La Pine Man Jailed After 8 Hour Standoff

mycentraloregon.com
 3 days ago

A La Pine man was jailed on a list of charges after finally being taken into custody after a 8 hour standoff with a local SWAT team. According to a news release from DCSO:. On June 26, 2022 Deschutes County Sheriff’s office received a report of a restraining...

www.mycentraloregon.com

mycentraloregon.com

Shooting Death Investigation Underway

Local authorities are investigating the shooting death of a man on BLM property east of Bend. According to a news release from the DCSO: Just after 2:00 pm Thursday, deputies with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land near milepost 4 on Alfalfa Market Road. When deputies and Bend Fire Department medics arrived on scene, they determined one adult male was deceased. DCSO detectives have been called out to the scene and are leading the investigation into the shooting death. They were assisted by the Bend Police Department, the Oregon State Police, the Oregon State Police Crime Lab and the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Wanted Bend Man Arrested After Brief Standoff

BEND, OR -- A 35-year-old Bend man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a brief standoff with police. According to Bend PD, officers responded to the home on Murphy Road around 12:30 p.m., after a parole and probation officer attempted to contact Gary Vincent Spaniol, Jr. According to the officer, Spaniol...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Called threat of suspicious objects prompts evacuations at COCC’s Bend, Redmond campuses; nothing was found

Buildings on the Central Oregon Community College Bend and Redmond campuses were evacuated as a precaution Thursday afternoon due to a 911 call that threated suspicious objects at both locations. The call brought out police and the Oregon State Police bomb squad, but no such objects were found, authorities said. The post Called threat of suspicious objects prompts evacuations at COCC’s Bend, Redmond campuses; nothing was found appeared first on KTVZ.
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 97 Fatal, Jefferson Co., June 30

On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 2:23 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 361 and Hwy 97. The area of the crash was approximately 1 mile south of Culver. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound blue Ford Thunderbird on Hwy 361, operated by Mario Villagomez (31) of Prineville, failed stop entering Hwy 97 and collided with a red Honda Gold Wing motorcycle, operated by Martin Fox (65) of Manson, WA, that was northbound. Martin Fox sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. A passenger, Susan Fox (62) of Manson, WA, was critically injured and transported via air ambulance to St. Charles in Bend. Villagomez was transported with injuries to a local hospital. Hwy 97 and Hwy 361 were affected for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Fire & EMS, and ODOT.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
kbnd.com

Motorcyclist Killed In Jefferson County Crash

CULVER, OR -- A motorcyclist was killed and two other people were injured in a crash that shut down Highway 97 north of Terrebonne Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred at about 2 o’clock, at the intersection of Highway 97 and Culver Highway. State Police say 31-year-old Mario Villagomez, of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 97 IN JEFFERSON COUNTY, OREGON

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR (June 29, 2022) - The Oregon State Police Is reporting that on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 2:23 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 361 and Highway 97. The area of the crash was approximately 1 mile south of Culver.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Cougar spotted in Deschutes River Woods

A cougar was spotted Wednesday night in an area of the Deschutes River Woods. Sheriff’s deputies say it’s a reminder to be vigilant when outdoors and when encountering wildlife. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said a Deschutes River Woods resident reported seeing the cougar in a vacant lot...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
#County Jail#Dcso
mycentraloregon.com

Bend’s First Bike-Protected Roundabout Opens

The Wilson Avenue and Ninth Street roundabout – Bend’s first-ever bicycle-protected roundabout – opened Thursday night. Completing the roundabout is a first milestone in the Wilson Avenue Corridor Project, which will provide a cycle-friendly corridor including protected bike lanes and shared use paths. “We are excited to...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Washington trucker gets a ticket – and big trouble – on Pelton Dam Road’s narrow one-lane bridge

A truck driver from Washington state got a ticket and some major trouble when he decided to take Pelton Dam Road late Tuesday night and crashed on the narrow, one-lane Willow Creek Bridge, Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock said. The post Washington trucker gets a ticket – and big trouble – on Pelton Dam Road’s narrow one-lane bridge appeared first on KTVZ.
MADRAS, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes County imposes public use restrictions on unprotected and county-owned land to curb wildfire threat

Deschutes County commissioners voted Wednesday to impose public use restrictions on unprotected lands within the county and on all county-owned land to help prevent human-caused wildfires. The post Deschutes County imposes public use restrictions on unprotected and county-owned land to curb wildfire threat appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend family’s runaway cat found after 3 years thanks to microchip

Rhu and Avi Bikszer sat on their back porch in Bend as the sun shone on Wednesday. Between them a gray cat stuck his head out from a cardboard box. “I was astonished,” Rhu said. “We assumed he’d been eaten, because we have so many predators around us. Owls and hawks and coyotes and badgers and so, we just assumed the worst.”
BEND, OR
mycentraloregon.com

Free Hazardous Waste Disposal Events Begin

Deschutes County’s Department of Solid Waste is hosting special one-day collection events in Sisters and La Pine where residents can drop off household hazardous waste for free. At these events, residents can drop off household hazardous waste products such as lawn and gardening products, photo and pool/spa chemicals, paint,...
LA PINE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend’s Pilot Butte show, Central Oregon’s other traditional fireworks displays set to go, despite challenges

Bend’s Fourth of July fireworks show from atop Pilot Butte will blaze into the sky next Monday night, and other colorful, traditional displays are on tap around the area, despite challenges from staffing to supply-chain troubles and wildfire concerns that have prompted cancellation of some events around the West. The post Bend’s Pilot Butte show, Central Oregon’s other traditional fireworks displays set to go, despite challenges appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
mycentraloregon.com

Shepherd’s House In Need Of Bottled Water

With hotter summer temperatures in store, many of the men, women, and children living on the streets of Central Oregon will face dehydration and potentially dangerous health challenges because of the hot weather. Shepherd’s House is asking for donations of bottled water (cases or palettes of 12 – 16-ounce size water bottles), as we are experiencing a shortage. Monetary donations are always appreciated as well.
BEND, OR
bendsource.com

Dogs to Show at Redmond Fairgrounds

Starting July 1, the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center will be dog-centric during the 40th annual Mount Bachelor Kennel Club AKC All Breed Dog Show. This year’s theme celebrates Independence Day, so expect some patriotic-looking pooches and handlers in the arenas during this three-day event. “At our show,...
REDMOND, OR
kbnd.com

Declines In Oregon Gas Prices

BEND, OR-- Prices at the pump fell for the second week in a row. AAA’s Marie Dodds tells KBND News, "National average for regular drops 9 cents, to $4.88 a gallon. The Oregon average dips three cents to $5.50. And, we’re seeing similar drops in most Oregon communities this week, ahead of the busy Fourth of July travel period." In Bend, the local average fell 4 cents to $5.55.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Local Meat Processor To Increase Capacity With State Grant

PRINEVILLE, OR-- Oregon’s Department of Agriculture is awarding $2 million in grants to six meat processors, including $105,598 for Prineville's Central Oregon Butcher Boys. ODA’s Theresa Yoshioka says the legislature approved the funding to increase capacity when the pandemic caused food supply-chain issues, "As people became concerned about availability of meat, they turned to local supplies. And our local producers used these processors to process their meat for the local market. There was so much demand, and our producers - meaning the ranchers and farmers - weren’t able to get their animals processed locally." She says in some cases, the backlog grew to three years long.
PRINEVILLE, OR

