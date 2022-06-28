La Pine Man Jailed After 8 Hour Standoff

Local authorities are investigating the shooting death of a man on BLM property east of Bend. According to a news release from the DCSO: Just after 2:00 pm Thursday, deputies with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land near milepost 4 on Alfalfa Market Road. When deputies and Bend Fire Department medics arrived on scene, they determined one adult male was deceased. DCSO detectives have been called out to the scene and are leading the investigation into the shooting death. They were assisted by the Bend Police Department, the Oregon State Police, the Oregon State Police Crime Lab and the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office.

BEND, OR ・ 15 HOURS AGO