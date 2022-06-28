ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Roller Jam (Tuesday 6-10pm)

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBirmingham’s first purpose-built roller disco officially launches to the public - it's almost time to...

www.skiddle.com

BBC

Tearful grandmother left unable to board flight at Birmingham Airport

A family said they felt let down when their 91-year-old grandmother was left stranded at an airport because staff failed to get her to her plane. Maria Twamley, who had been due to return to her home in Belfast, was left tearful when she was forced to miss the flight, her granddaughter said.
Variety

Teaser of Fantasia Opening Night Film ‘Polaris’ Reveals Dystopian Perpetual Winter (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Opening the 26th Fantasia Int’l Film Festival in Montreal on July 14, writer-director KC Carthew’s “Polaris” is her sophomore pic after her multi-award-winning debut feature, “The Sun at Midnight” (2017). A teaser, bowing exclusively in Variety, reveals a dystopian thriller set in a frigid, snow-blanketed wasteland. An expansion of her award-winning short film “Fish out of Water,” which also bowed at Fantasia in 2015, “Polaris” turns on Sumi, a young girl who has been raised by a polar bear. Set in 2144, it follows Sumi (Viva Lee, “Deadly Class”) as she tries to evade capture from...
BBC

Oxfordshire council looking for turtle pool owner after fly-tip

A council wants to hear from the former owner of a distinctive turtle paddling pool which was found fly-tipped. Cherwell District Council thinks they could lead them to the offender who chucked waste in Green Lane, Yarnton, that was reported on 18 June. Councillor Dan Sames, member for cleaner and...
Thrillist

Think Outside the Buckingham Box with This London Itinerary

Like New York City or Disney World, London is a destination so major, so epic, and so iconic that it can be downright daunting to distill it down to a few paragraphs, especially when the London bucket list is a mile long. As the most visited city in Europe, and one engrained in global culture from every vantage point—the food, the fashion, the museums, the theater, the London-set films, etc.—this is a metropolis that can be all too easily overwhelmed by its big-ticket attractions and quintessential sights. Because at the end of the day, whether visiting London for the first time or the 15th, with a city of this scope, it’s tempting just to curl into the fetal position and stick with what you know—or, rather, what you’ve seen in a Disney movie or a Sherlock Holmes iteration.
BBC

Tram services in south London hit by drivers' strike

Commuters in south London are facing severe disruption as tram drivers have gone on strike over pay. Transport for London (TfL) says no trams are running from Wimbledon to Beckenham Junction and Elmers End. Extra buses will be running in areas along the route, but are expected to be busier...
Kerrang

Mongolian rock outfit The HU announce UK tour

Mongolian rockers The HU have unveiled details of a UK and European tour later this year. The band will stop at the likes of Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham, Cardiff, Birmingham, Belfast, Glasgow and London on their Black Thunder tour, following mainland Europe dates in October and November. Alongside their upcoming shows,...
BBC

Birmingham explosion: 'Heroic' community praised

Firefighters have praised the "heroic" efforts of the public at the scene of a gas explosion where a woman was found dead and a man seriously hurt. The blast hit the Kingstanding area of Birmingham shortly after 20:30 BST on Sunday, destroying one house and damaging six others. Evacuations saw...
NME

Mongolian rock band The Hu unveil UK and European tour dates

30 – Leeds, Stylus. 07 – Glasgow, SWG3 (Galvanizers) Back in May, The Hu shared their latest thunderous single, ‘This Is Mongol’. The track is another preview of their upcoming second studio album, which is set for release later this year via Better Noise Music. A...
realitytitbit.com

Come Dine with Me The Professionals features duos from all over the UK

Come Dine with Me is a British TV staple. The show has been airing since 2005 and has featured some of the most iconic moments in reality TV history in the UK. Remember Peter Marsh’s ‘sad little life, Jane’ moment? Well, given the success of Come Dine with Me, the show has had spin-offs including couples and celebrities.
