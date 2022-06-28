Roller Jam (Tuesday 6-10pm)

Like New York City or Disney World, London is a destination so major, so epic, and so iconic that it can be downright daunting to distill it down to a few paragraphs, especially when the London bucket list is a mile long. As the most visited city in Europe, and one engrained in global culture from every vantage point—the food, the fashion, the museums, the theater, the London-set films, etc.—this is a metropolis that can be all too easily overwhelmed by its big-ticket attractions and quintessential sights. Because at the end of the day, whether visiting London for the first time or the 15th, with a city of this scope, it’s tempting just to curl into the fetal position and stick with what you know—or, rather, what you’ve seen in a Disney movie or a Sherlock Holmes iteration.

