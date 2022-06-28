ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Templeton, CA

Templeton 4th of July returns with theme of ‘Standing for Liberty’

By News Staff
 3 days ago
– The Rotary Club of Templeton has announced the schedule for the annual July 4th parade for 2022. The annual parade will return on Monday, July 4, starting at 10 a.m. The theme this year is “Standing for Liberty.”

Applications and sponsorship forms can be found online at www.templeton4thjulyparade.com until June 29 at 6 p.m. Paper copies are available at the Templeton Community Recreation Dept office and Templeton Feed and Grain. Completed applications may be turned in to Templeton Feed and Grain by noon on Thursday, June 30.

Parking and road closures

Those attending the parade should be aware that North Main Street to 1st Street will be closed at 8 a.m. The entire parade route will be closed by 9 a.m. Due to parade staging and the congestion that occurs, there is no parking on Main Street south of the post office, nor on the entire parade route July 4th until after the parade has concluded. They will have a parking shuttle from the Templeton High School parking lots, plus an overflow lot at the Solid Rock Church on Bennett Way. There will not be a shuttle on North Main.

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

