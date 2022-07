ST. JOSEPH, Mi, -- When beachgoers have already packed the shore around Silver Beach-- its a sign that Summer is in full swing in Southwest Michigan. But now, some of them are going to be seeing a different, literal kind of sign on the beach. Instead of one promising fun-- this one comes with a warning: Berrien County Parks and Recreation announced that on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays this Summer, there will no longer be lifeguards on duty.

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO