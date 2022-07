Anyone looking to take part in some July 4th activities won’t have to go too far. The Ramona Volunteer Fire Department is holding its annual parade on Monday, the 4th. The parade will start at 11:00 Monday morning on Main Street in Ramona. Parade entries need to be at the school there between 9:30 and 10:30 for the line-up. After the parade, there will also be games on Main Street.

