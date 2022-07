LUBBOCK, TX- Jared Fry, a 17-year-old gymnast from Lubbock, will compete at the upcoming U.S. Gymnastics Championships in August. Despite being just 17 years old, Fry has already accomplished a ton in his young career. Fry is a level 10 gymnast out of the TEGA Kids Gymnastic Center in Lubbock, who just last year also qualified for the US Junior Olympic team. As he prepares to showcase his skills on a national stage, Fry has been able to reflect on his early success in the sport.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO