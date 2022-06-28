ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

"It's The Kind Of Book You're Sad To Finish Because The Journey Must Come To An End": People Are Sharing Their Absolute Favorite Summer Reads

By Hannah Loewentheil
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Xh5v_0gOO7zAU00

It's that time of year, folks. Summer is in full swing, which means you could probably use a beach read right about now. Whether you're craving a breezy romance novel, a captivating thriller, or anything in between, look no further.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Veekt_0gOO7zAU00
HBO

I asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell me their favorite summer reads , and they delivered. Plus, I threw in a few of my personal favorites and some recommendations from book lovers on Goodreads .

1. " The Guest List by Lucy Foley. I love a good 'who done it' novel, and this fits the bill. This mystery takes place over a wedding weekend in Ireland. It’s a page turner and you won’t want to put it down."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02L7HW_0gOO7zAU00

samanthar488b8a9e0

Get it from Bookshop or from Amazon .

HaperCollins

2. " This Time Tomorrow by Emma Straub. I loved it and even now I can’t stop thinking about it. I scared my husband into thinking something was seriously wrong when I emerged from my reading hole in full hysterical tears. I will read and re-read this book many, many times."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E8fYw_0gOO7zAU00

alexandrawhitehurst

Get it from Bookshop or from Amazon .

Penguin Publishing Group

3. " The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides. I happen to think psychological thrillers are the ideal beach read. This one in particular kept me guessing and turning the pages until the very ending. I even got a pretty nasty sunburn while reading because hours passed and I really couldn't put the book down."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Ts6q_0gOO7zAU00

Hannah Loewentheil

Get it from Bookshop or from Amazon .

Celadon Books

4. " The Perfect Couple by Elin Hilderbrand. I read this one last year and it’s such a perfect vibe for a summer mystery novel. It was a nice, light reprieve after I read a bunch of darker stories."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06qdUi_0gOO7zAU00

surfingrockets

Get it from Bookshop or from Amazon .

Little, Brown and Company

5. " The Perfect Mother by Aimee Molloy. I personally love reading thrillers on the beach (or at home during the summer, wishing I was at the beach), and this novel is a great page-turner that will keep you guessing until the end! The book is about a group of Brooklyn moms who become connected when one of their babies goes missing during the Fourth of July. Three moms in the group become obsessed with figuring out who would do such a horrible thing, and as secrets are exposed and friendships are tested, the story builds to a dramatic conclusion I never saw coming."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I8BfS_0gOO7zAU00

Ciera Velarde

Get it from Bookshop or from Amazon .

HarperCollins

6. " Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid. It's the perfect summer beach read. I love all the books by this author, so of course I was so pumped for Malibu Rising . I had high expectations and it did not disappoint. I was sucked in from the beginning and read the entire book in a day. The Malibu setting was both fun and refreshing and I loved how the book shifted between time frames. Overall, it's a super enjoyable read!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d13hf_0gOO7zAU00

Whitney Erwin , Goodreads

Get it from Bookshop or from Amazon .

Random House Publishing Group

7. " The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle by Stuart Turton. It's a murder mystery meets Groundhog Day. The whole book was a wild ride packed with bizarre and unpredictable characters. It was one of the most exciting books to read."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aSpcF_0gOO7zAU00

pineapple_snob

Get it from Bookshop or from Amazon .

Sourcebooks

8. " One of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus. I love mysteries, and I love books about teenagers secretly scheming against one another, and this one satisfied both of those itches. Aptly described as Pretty Little Liars meets The Breakfast Club, this book follows a group of teens who go into detention, only for one of them to die in there. Who did it? Who's lying about what? This YA fiction keeps you guessing — I couldn't put this book down until I found out who did it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TlYcp_0gOO7zAU00

Kat Angus

Get it from Bookshop or from Amazon .

Delacorte Press

9. " Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens. I read the whole thing in one day because I just had to know how it would end. It follows the protagonist, a girl who basically raised herself in a marsh of the Carolinas. The plot is a coming of age story with romance and even a murder mystery. It's SO good."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e6sdc_0gOO7zAU00

jessicak489b53b42

Get it from Bookshop or from Amazon .

G. P. Putnam's Sons

10. " Beach Read by Emily Henry. This is my favorite romance read of the year. This is not beach read. This is glued read . You don’t want to end it and you don’t want to stop reading it so you carry your book everywhere as if it’s one of your internal organs... It's sarcastic but so smart, entertaining, soul crushing, tear jerking, heart shattering, captivating, and witty."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lwqyj_0gOO7zAU00

Nilufer Ozmekik , Goodreads

Get it from Bookshop or from Amazon .

Berkley Books

11. " Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty. If you haven't watched the TV series it's based on, the book is a perfect beach read. It flows easily, but has an interesting plot line that you can't help but read more and more of. Plus, it's set in Australia in a beach-side town. It starts with someone dying, but you don't know who dies and who kills them until the very end!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lnFnK_0gOO7zAU00

jennstigator

Get it from Bookshop or from Amazon .

Penguin Publishing

12. " The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid. It's loosely based on a composite image of a few starlets from the golden age of Hollywood. This tale is thrilling and surprisingly deep — all of the main characters grow and change over the course of the novel. This book is fantastically written and commands your full attention until the last page. It's great for a day at the beach!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OXYj6_0gOO7zAU00

—Rebecca Wiens, Facebook

Get it from Bookshop or from Amazon .

Atria Books

13. " Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton. I love memoirs, and this is one of my recent favorite. It's all about growing up, friendships, falling in love, and experiencing heartbreak and loss. It has that unique power to make you laugh out loud and then tear up, all on the very same page. Plus, it just came out as a TV series on BBC and I can't wait to watch."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gdGOY_0gOO7zAU00

Hannah Loewentheil

Get it from Bookshop or from Amazon .

HarperCollins

14. " Reckless Girls by Rachel Hawkins. Like all of Hawkins's books, it's a great thriller with tons of twists and turns that makes it ideal for reading at the beach."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l46cT_0gOO7zAU00

georgiageorgiageorgia

Get it from Bookshop or from Amazon .

St. Martin's Press

15. " Beautiful Ruins by Jess Walter. This book is beautifully romantic and the description of the settings alone make you want to pack up and travel all summer long."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z3QRx_0gOO7zAU00

rachelsem

Get it from Bookshop or from Amazon .

Harper Perennial

16. " November 9 by Colleen Hoover. All of her books are addicting, and this one was no exception. This one had plots twists and a mystery aspect that made it so I just couldn’t put it down. I HAD to keep reading to find out what would happen."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vDlUr_0gOO7zAU00

samanthad44ea8902b

Get it from Bookshop or from Amazon .

Simon & Schuster.

17. " We Were Liars by E. Lockhart. It takes place during the summer on a private island and has love, drama, mystery, and a twist ending. It's perfect for a beachy read."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DPzaH_0gOO7zAU00

dchalamish

Get it from Bookshop or from Amazon .

Delacorte Press

18. " The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley. I've loved every thriller Lucy Foley's ever written, from The Hunting Party to The Guest List, and The Paris Apartment was no different. I struggle a lot of times to find thrillers that aren't too disturbing. I don't really like super scary or gruesome thrillers, so these books are the perfect mysteries for me. Foley creates an ideal balance of being enticing and keeping me turning the page with the suspense. But she also diffuses a lot of the tension with quick-witted humor, which I appreciate and enjoy."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SHjeK_0gOO7zAU00

Sophie , Goodreads

Get it from Bookshop or from Amazon .

HarperCollins

19. " Duma Key by Stephen King. This is one of my all-time favorite books, and it's a great read for people who don’t like grisly horror. It’s dark and creepy but never gory."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wnQdj_0gOO7zAU00

am301394wne

Get it from Bookshop or from Amazon .

Scribner

20. " The People We Keep by Allison Larkin. I really loved this story about a young woman named April who escapes her small town in search of a bigger life. But the book is really all about the people she meets along the way. I felt so attached to many of the characters and felt so many emotions from the relationships April forms along her journey, I was hooked from start to finish."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PhGlC_0gOO7zAU00

Hannah Loewentheil

Get it from Bookshop or from Amazon .

Simon & Schuster

21. " The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han. It’s perfect for summer and it's ideal for anyone who loves a coming-of-age romance. Plus the TV show adaptation just came out on Prime Video."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gxzF4_0gOO7zAU00

Peynor

Get it from Bookshop or from Amazon .

Simon & Schuster

22. " Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus. Every once in a while, a book comes around that just stuns me. I can’t even put into words how much I loved Lessons in Chemistry . It is refreshingly different, historical, and highlights the struggles of women scientists in the late 1950s. I just loved this story. It was not what I was expecting, and instead, I found quirky characters, a fascinating premise, and a history lesson. If you’re looking for something a little bit different, something that will charm and entice you, this book is the one."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01UUQf_0gOO7zAU00

Wendy W ., Goodreads

Get it from Bookshop or from Amazon .

PenguinRandomHouse.

23. " The Last Time I Lied by Riley Sager. This one was my favorite out of all his books, titles that include Home Before Dark and The House Across The Lake. This one takes place in a summer camp. It's moody, it's full of twists, and it's easy to read."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZhZrL_0gOO7zAU00

surfingrockets

Get it from Bookshop or from Amazon .

Penguin Publishing Group

24. " The Hating Game by Sally Thorne. It's such a good romance with familiar tropes, but full of engaging characters and witty dialogue. I get sucked in every time I read this story, and there's no better place to enjoy it than at the beach!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1398Gf_0gOO7zAU00

juliaallisonframpton

Get it from Bookshop or from Amazon .

HarperCollins

25. " Circe by Madeline Miller. The writing is gorgeous and the story is really interesting — it's a retelling of The Odyssey and some other Greek myths from the POV of the nymph Circe. It's a little slow for my taste, but I enjoyed seeing some familiar stories from a new vantage point."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Ps79_0gOO7zAU00

—Abbie Ford, Facebook

Get it from Bookshop or from Amazon .

Bloomsbury Publishing

26. " The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller. I thought this book was the perfect blend between page-turning beach read and beautiful writing with an engrossing plot. It had romance and scandal, interesting characters, and a beautifully depicted backdrop (set on Cape Cod)."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NS9zZ_0gOO7zAU00

Hannah Loewentheil

Get it from Bookshop or from Amazon .

Riverhead Books

27. " The Art of Hearing Heartbeats by Jan-Philipp Sendker is my personal favorite. The story tore apart my mind and my heart and pieced both back together numerous times, and I loved the journey."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NXyaT_0gOO7zAU00

ornat2

Get it from Bookshop or from Amazon .

Penguin Random House

28. " All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr . The plot parallels the lives of a blind French girl and orphaned German boy during WWII. It is the standard by which I now judge all other books. It's so much more than a war story. It's the kind of book you're sad to finish because the journey and magic must come to an end."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ztlJF_0gOO7zAU00

dvance711

Get it from Bookshop or from Amazon .

Simon & Schuster

What's your favorite summer read you've picked up lately? Tell us in the comments!

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Young adult books round-up – reviews

Readers facing a long wait for their next fix of Heartstopper: look out for two new teenage romances that channel some of that warmth and feelgood energy, framed by diverse casts of characters. Only on the Weekends (Hodder, £8.99) is Dean Atta’s second young adult verse novel, following the Stonewall book award winner The Black Flamingo. Hopeless romantic Mack longs for love, certain it’s the real deal when Karim becomes his boyfriend. A family move to Scotland presents fresh challenges, not least Mack’s instant attraction to new friend Finlay. It’s full of tender truths on the joy and agony of first love, amplified by the confessional tone of the verse format.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenny Han
Person
Liane Moriarty
Mental_Floss

8 (Supposedly) Cursed Books

Before there were new-fangled conveniences like cursed phone numbers and sinister Kleenex commercials, people had to make do with plain old cursed books. You never knew what genre they might be lurking in—there were the obvious possibilities, like grimoires and other magical texts, but stories of curses have also been attached to novels, encyclopedias, historiographies, and even poetry collections.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riverhead Books#Berkley Books#Simon Schuster#Hbo#The Buzzfeed Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
Daily Mail

Disgruntled tourist posts a picture of his £380-a-night hotel room in London, complaining the reality 'isn't even close' to the promotional image

A visitor to London has unveiled a picture that underscores how promotional images of hotel rooms can differ quite noticeably from reality. Tourist Jerone Tan checked into the five-star-rated Tower Suites hotel in London, located mere yards from the Tower of London, expecting a 'floor-to-ceiling outlook' in his room, as depicted in one of the photographs displayed when he booked it.
WORLD
Collider

'Death in Paradise' Spin-Off 'Beyond Paradise' Confirmed With Kris Marshall Returning

BBC’s Death in Paradise is set to receive a spinoff with Kris Marshall returning as Humphrey Goodman for the lead role in Beyond Paradise. British-French crime drama Death in Paradise made its debut on BBC One in 2011. The first 3 seasons of the series follow Richard Poole (Ben Miller) a detective for the London Metropolitan Police who is sent to Saint Marie, an island in the Caribbean, where a British police officer was murdered. After solving the murder, he takes over as the island’s official detective inspector. However, things don’t last in this detective series, and the rest of the show’s seasons follow a series of officers who take over the job on the island. The current DI officer is Neville Parker who takes time to warm up to the island life.
TV SERIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
836K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy