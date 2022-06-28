These metro Phoenix pizzerias were named best in the U.S. — one is among best in the world

Italian experts named three Valley pizzerias among the top 50 in the U.S.

50 Top Pizza , an Italian organization that ranks the best pizza globally, recently released its 2022 list of the best pizzerias in the United States. New York retained its title as pizza capital, with nine restaurants in Manhattan and Brooklyn making the list, followed by San Francisco and Portland, which both had five restaurants make the cut.

In Arizona, a Phoenix pizza shop and two in Scottsdale joined the ranks. Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix was number 12, while Scottsdale's Pomo Pizzeria ranked 38 and Craft 64 came in at number 50.

The restaurants were judged on the quality of the dough and raw materials used for toppings, according to 50 Top Pizza. Customer service, wine and other beverages were also taken into consideration.

Pizzeria Bianco will appear on the organization's list of top 100 pizzerias worldwide. The top 15 rankings from its recent list automatically earned a spot on the global list. The winners will be announced on Sept. 7 at a ceremony in Naples, Italy.

Pizzeria Bianco's owner Chris Bianco recently won a James Beard Award for outstanding restaurateur. He has two locations in Phoenix and a newly opened location in Los Angeles .

Pomo Pizzeria has three locations — one in Scottsdale and two in Phoenix.

There are two locations of Craft 64 — one in Scottsdale and another in Chandler.

Details:

Pizzeria Bianco. 623 E. Adams St., Phoenix, 602-258-8300, pizzeriabianco.com .

Pomo Pizzeria. 8977 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, 480-998-1366. Pomopizzeria.com .

Craft 64. 6922 E. Main St., Scottsdale, 480-946-0542, craft64.com .

