ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prophetstown, IL

WW July Concert Lineup

aroundptown.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinning Wheel has announced the lineup for its weekly free...

www.aroundptown.com

Comments / 0

Related
aroundptown.com

Area July 4th Events Get Started Friday

Multiple events are planned to celebrate the July 4th Holiday in the AroundPtown area and get underway on Friday, July 1st. There are events for all ages throughout the weekend with two firework displays planned. Friday, July 1st. The Winning Wheels Concert Series will welcome Mountain Swallower performing on the...
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

It’s Petunia Time in Dixon and the 2022 Dixon Petunia Festival is Officially Underway

It is Petunia Time in Dixon and as the song goes, the welcome mat is out. The 2022 Petunia Festival officially kicked off Thursday night with the first of a series of musical acts taking the stage on the Dixon Riverfront. Across the river at its usual location at the Dixon High School is the carnival rides with kiddie rides at one end and the big kid rides at the other.
DIXON, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

The Boulevard Pub and Grill in Sterling Announces Its Country Entertainment for their 2022 Birthday Bash

The 2022 Boulevard Birthday Bash will be held on Saturday, August 20th outside at the Boulevard Pub and Grill in Sterling featuring LoCash!. LoCash hit #1 with “I Know Somebody” and has hit #2 twice with “I Love This Life” and “One Big Country Song”. Their latest single, “Beach Boys” features both Mike Love and Bruce Johnston from the Beach Boys.
STERLING, IL
aroundptown.com

Hooppole Fun Day This Saturday, A Brief History

The 45th Annual Hooppole Fun Day takes place this Saturday, July 2nd. The day starts with a parade followed by activities and games for kids and adults. A potluck meal, live music and a fireworks display ends the day. SCHEDULE OF EVENTS. 9:15am-9:30am Parade Line Up (For more information or...
HOOPPOLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Government
City
Prophetstown, IL
KWQC

Crumbl Cookies now open in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Everyone that watches Paula Sands Live knows that Paula has quite the passion for sweets. This means she simply could not pass up a chance to visit a new gourmet cookie store that recently opened in the Quad Cities. Crumble Cookies was started by two cousins who...
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

Who Doesn’t Love a Town-Wide Party? Coal Valley Daze is Here!

There's nothing better, in my book, than a good city wide party. There's a certain feeling you get when everyone is involved and eager to have a great time together. Small towns are the best at this. I love seeing people from high school that I haven't seen for years. Running into my parents friends who are happy to be out and about.
COAL VALLEY, IL
B100

Beloved QC Taco Shop Getting Ready To Reopen After Fire

A taco shop in Davenport is gearing up to reopen after a fire forced it to close last fall. . will be reopening very soon, though an exact date is not clear, according to a Rudy's representative. Rudy's Tacos had a rough 2021: you may remember a fire last year, caused by a natural gas leak, closed them down in September. The co-owner of Rudy's Tacos, Cassie Kehl, was also diagnosed with a brain tumor early last year and has been deemed unable to work for the rest of her life.
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concerts#Eclipse#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info
WQAD

River Bend Food Bank adds distribution center in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Ill. — After months of hard labor, construction is almost complete on River Bend Food Bank's new branch in Galesburg. "We actually started talking about this project, way back in 2017. There was a work that was being done in the community to identify needs of social determinants of health. And one of the things that that group came together to talk about was the need for food. So food, pantries would have faster, more access to food," CEO of Galesburg Community Foundation, Joshua Gibb said.
GALESBURG, IL
aroundptown.com

Obituary- Beverly Ann Johnson

Beverly Ann Johnson, age 81, of Washington, Iowa, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at The Halcyon House. Celebration of life services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 2, at the First Lutheran Church in Prophetstown, Illinois with Pastor Chelsey Weech officiating. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be held at the Riverside Cemetery in Prophetstown, Illinois. Memorials have been established for the First Lutheran Church in Prophetstown. Online condolences may be sent for Beverly’s family through the web at www.jonesfh.com.
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
KWQC

QC restaurant closes location in Village of East Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Bayside Bistro announced on its Facebook page that the location in the Village of East Davenport has closed, effective immediately. The locations in Rock Island and at the Freight House Farmers’ Market are staying open. In the post, the business says it is looking to...
DAVENPORT, IA
qctoday.com

Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries for June 28

Read through the obituaries published today in Moline Dispatch & Rock Island Argus. Lisa Arkeld, 52, of Rock Island, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, in her home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pizza
News Break
Politics
aroundptown.com

Estate Sale Lyndon (ad)

A walk-through estate sale for Gordon and Joyce Bennett will be held Thursday – Saturday 6/30-7/2 beginning at 8:00AM at 601 W. Commercial St. in Lyndon. Items include household goods, furniture, and some golf equipment. No registration needed.
LYNDON, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Dixon Petunia Festival Cancels the Sand Volleyball Tournament

The Dixon Petunia Festival announced earlier today that the Blind Draw Sand Volleyball Tournament scheduled for this Saturday has been cancelled. The event was supposed to be held at Plum Hollow in Dixon. All who registered will be refunded in the next few weeks.
DIXON, IL
aroundptown.com

Illinois 78 Work Near Annawan Begins July 5

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that weather permitting, construction on Illinois 78 north of Annawan will begin Tuesday, July 5. Work includes pipe culvert improvements through the levees at Coal Creek, north of Annawan. Shoulder closures will be utilized, and drivers should be prepared to stop for flaggers, who will be directing traffic. The project is expected to be completed by Aug. 19.
ANNAWAN, IL
aroundptown.com

Fire District Benefits From Moore Foundation, Ambulance Service Adds Drivers

The Prophetstown Fire Protection District learned they were the recipient of two donations from Prophetstown’s Moore Foundation during their June board meeting. The fire department received a grant in the amount of $22,000 for 20 portable radios and signal repeater. The system will help boost communication in the southern part of the district.
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
B100

Anonymous Davenport Resident Just Won $25,000 a Year for LIFE

An extra approximately $2,000 a month is not going to let you retire early but if you use it right, it could significantly improve your life. You won't be able to quit your job...but going part-time is a distinct possibility. Might I suggest:. Putting Every Penny Towards Paying Off Debt.
DAVENPORT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy