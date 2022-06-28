WW July Concert Lineup

Beverly Ann Johnson, age 81, of Washington, Iowa, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at The Halcyon House. Celebration of life services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 2, at the First Lutheran Church in Prophetstown, Illinois with Pastor Chelsey Weech officiating. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be held at the Riverside Cemetery in Prophetstown, Illinois. Memorials have been established for the First Lutheran Church in Prophetstown. Online condolences may be sent for Beverly’s family through the web at www.jonesfh.com.
