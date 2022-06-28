WW July Concert Lineup

GALESBURG, Ill. — After months of hard labor, construction is almost complete on River Bend Food Bank's new branch in Galesburg. "We actually started talking about this project, way back in 2017. There was a work that was being done in the community to identify needs of social determinants of health. And one of the things that that group came together to talk about was the need for food. So food, pantries would have faster, more access to food," CEO of Galesburg Community Foundation, Joshua Gibb said.

