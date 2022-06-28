ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Terrifying video shows driver pull gun during Florida road rage incident

WESH
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — A South Florida woman says she was terrified when a man pulled a gun on her during a road rage incident. The driver told WSVN that a man in a blue Mitsubishi kept...

www.wesh.com

Comments / 100

Jack Whelchel
3d ago

They got him on dash cam evidence complete with license plate and description of the perpetrator.

Reply
37
Matt
3d ago

If he had done that to someone behind him that was carrying a gun he would have been shot, justifiably.

Reply(2)
25
bluesky100
3d ago

We’ll get ready everyone…this is what’s going to happen everywhere…..this is going to be the new normal for this country thanks to the useless Supreme Court!

Reply(8)
25
