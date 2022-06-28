ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Audio of last call for Upstate Deputy killed in the line of duty

By Rob Jones
 3 days ago

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office released a statement Monday in response to the support shown to their agency and the family of fallen Deputy Austin Aldridge. A portion of the statement said " To all, we offer our sincerest thanks and vow to continue working to make this county, the best it can be". With the statement the Sheriff's Office also released the audio for the last call for Deputy Aldridge, it is below.

The End Of Watch for Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge came last Tuesday June 21st after he was shot and killed by suspect, Duane Herd when responding to a domestic call. A celebration of life was held  Sunday in Spartanburg County to pay tribute to his ultimate  sacrifice.

