Salisbury woman pleads guilty to sexually exploiting an infant

BOSTON (WWLP) – A woman from Salisbury pled guilty in a Boston federal courtroom to the sexual exploitation of an infant.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, 26-year-old Desiree Daigle was arrested in 2018 after she was identified in online chats grossly exploiting and sexually victimizing an infant. Daigle is facing up to 15 to 30 years in prison and is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 24th.

Daigle was arrested and charged in November 2018 after she was identified in online chats exchanging various child pornography files with another person. Plans were discussed with the other person so that they could sexually abuse the child together. Some of the images showed an infant in Daigle’s care.

“Ms. Daigle grossly exploited and sexually victimized an infant, took a video of her abuse which she shared with others. Her conduct tears at the hearts of all parents. This kind of case drives my office’s mission to do all that it can to prosecute individuals like Ms. Daigle, who prey on innocent and defenseless children,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. “Together with our law enforcement partners, we will continue to use every tool in our arsenal to investigate and prosecute those who exploit our most vulnerable and bring justice to victims.”

“What Desiree Daigle has admitted to today is enough to make anyone’s stomach turn. There are few situations more urgent than when a child is physically at risk. People like her, who sexually exploit children, do serious lasting harm, and to engage in the manufacturing and trading of child sexual abuse material only perpetuates the abuse,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division. “The FBI is committed to finding such predators, locking them up, and ensuring the children they have victimized are safe.”

