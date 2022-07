Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday renewed Georgia's gas tax suspension through August 13 to continue tamping down record-high gas prices. Driving the news: Kemp pushed for a law to suspend the gas tax in March and renewed it in May. But he has faced pressure to continue the relief even further from his November opponent Stacey Abrams. Why it matters: Georgia's average gas price hit an all time high last month, but has ticked slightly down since. Following the gas tax suspension, it has remained well below the national average. By the numbers: In May, the state went without nearly...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO