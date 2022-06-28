Calaveras Fires Destroy Duplex And Home

Update at 2 p.m.: The CHP has released new information regarding a solo vehicle fatal crash on HWY 49 on the Calaveras County side that slowed traffic during this morning’s commute. The collision happened south of Red Hills Road in the Carson Hills area, north of the Stevenot Bridge. The CHP shared that a preliminary investigation showed the driver, who has not been identified pending notification of next of kin, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado southbound and failed to navigate a curve in the roadway. San Andreas Unit CHP spokesperson Toby Butzler detailed, “The vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned an unknown amount of times. While overturning, the unrestrained driver was ejected. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels, off of the roadway. Due to the darkness and the location of the vehicle, it is unknown the exact time of the collision.”

CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO