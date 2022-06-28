RECRUITING: J.J. Kohl set to compete in Elite 11 finals Tuesday-Thursday

Watch highlights of new Iowa State men’s basketball commit Jelani Hamilton in the video below. Learn more about the four-star guard’s commitment to Iowa State here. Jared a native of Clarinda, Iowa, started as the Cyclone Fanatic intern in August 2013, primarily working as a videographer until starting on the women’s basketball beat prior to the 2014-15 season. Upon earning his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Iowa State in May 2016, Jared was hired as the site’s full-time staff writer, taking over as the primary day-to-day reporter on football and men’s basketball. He was elevated to the position of managing editor in January 2020. He is a regular contributor on 1460 KXNO in Des Moines and makes regular guest appearances on radio stations across the Midwest. Jared resides in Ankeny with his four-year-old puggle, Lolo.

AMES, IA ・ 13 HOURS AGO