According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing today. #5 The Angry Man – Parx, R1 (12:55 PM ET) The Angry Man has a decent chance on these terms and is the pick. Third on both starts this year, they are efforts backed up by the clock. Big City Ralph is of interest on barn debut if in the same vein as on his last few starts. Flight Risk also commands respect. Bet Now at FanDuel.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO