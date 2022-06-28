ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Back already: Holy Trinity hires Hurlie Brown as new head football coach

By Tim Walters, Florida Today
 3 days ago

Hurlie Brown's time away from Brevard County lasted only 6 months.

Brown, after stepping down as Merritt Island High's head football coach in January to take a job as defensive coordinator at Prairie View A&M in Texas, has returned to become Holy Trinity's new head football coach.

After leading the Mustangs to their first 5A State Championship final in 34 years last season, Brown was voted the 2021 Florida Dairy Farmers Class 5A Coach of the Year.

“To say we are ecstatic to be in the position of attracting someone of Hurlie Brown’s caliber and reputation speaks volumes for our football program,” Holy Trinity Athletic Director James Phillips said in a statement. “Hurlie has spent years cultivating young athletes to help them reach their full potential both on and off the field.

"With him at the helm, our Tigers will have the opportunity to learn from a legend who understands the game and shares the larger vision for the future of HT football.”

Holy Trinity earlier in June relieved Nate Hooks of the head football coaching position .

Hooks, who had been head coach there since 2014, led the team to a 10-2 record last season that included their first home playoff victory.

"I was told by the head of school (Katherine Cobb) that there were parents that complained about development of players," Hooks told FLORIDA TODAY on June 13. "I'm really struggling with that. I do not agree with it."

Hooks was recently hired by Cocoa High School to be the Associate Head Coach/Passing Game Coordinator.

When Hooks took over the Holy Trinity program in 2014, he recalled his first team meeting being attended by just four players.

Brown steps into the role with a well-established team that had more than 40 players on the roster last season.

Brown is a 1987 Merritt Island graduate. He was 26-16 in four seasons as the Mustangs’ head coach. In 2021, the program made its first state final appearance since 1989, winning District 8-5A and going 13-2 overall. The Mustangs were unbeaten against Brevard opponents.

Brown previously coached at college programs at Miami, Florida International and LouisianaLafayette, as well as Dillard High and the then-Oakland Raiders.

He played on two Hurricanes national championship teams, spent time in the Canadian Football League and went to training camp with two NFL teams.

“I am so excited about the opportunity to return home to coach for such a prestigious school at such a pivotal time,” Brown said. “AD Phillips and Dr. Cobb shared their philosophy of HT football with me, and I was ‘all in,’ mind, body, and spirit.

"Our Tigers will work hard, become a team, and enjoy success as part of a collective process that allows each student athlete to grow and develop.”

