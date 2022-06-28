Janesville police searching for hotel armed robbery suspect

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police are searching for a man who they said robbed a hotel Monday night.

Officers were sent to the hotel in the 3900 block of Milton Avenue just after 11 p.m. Police said the man entered the hotel, threatened an employee and demanded money while insinuating that he had a gun.

The suspect ran from the hotel with an undisclosed amount of money. The employee was not injured.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 5’11” tall, wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes and a white mask.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident or the suspect’s identity is encouraged to contact the Janesville Police Department at (608)757-2244.

