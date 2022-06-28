ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Janesville police searching for hotel armed robbery suspect

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rhz8Z_0gOO3ZYY00

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police are searching for a man who they said robbed a hotel Monday night.

Officers were sent to the hotel in the 3900 block of Milton Avenue just after 11 p.m. Police said the man entered the hotel, threatened an employee and demanded money while insinuating that he had a gun.

The suspect ran from the hotel with an undisclosed amount of money. The employee was not injured.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 5’11” tall, wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes and a white mask.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident or the suspect’s identity is encouraged to contact the Janesville Police Department at (608)757-2244.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Three arrested after large search on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A “large amount” of cocaine and fentanyl was recovered after three people were arrested in connection with a Thursday afternoon crash that led to gunfire on Madison’s far east side, the police department indicated. Its initial report stated the three suspects were in...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Janesville, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Janesville, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Bail set for trio accused of kidnapping man in Madison, killing him near Portage

PORTAGE, Wis. — A Columbia County judge set significant bail amounts Friday for three people facing homicide charges for allegedly kidnapping a man in Madison before killing him near Portage last month. All three defendants — 28-year-old Jesse Freiberg, 38-year-old Laura Johnson, and 21-year-old Ja’Kenya Patty — face one count of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime. Judge Troy Cross...
PORTAGE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Teens injured in Wednesday night shooting expected to survive, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Two teenagers who were injured in a Wednesday night shooting on Madison’s north side are expected to survive their injuries, according to officials with the Madison Police Department. The shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 2900 block of Dryden Drive just blocks from the MPD’s north district station. RELATED: 2 injured, suspects sought in shooting on...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police#Rewritten
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Police arrest man on drug trafficking charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested William Jackson, 32, after an investigation into drug sales in the 800 block of Halsted Road. According to police, detectives within the Rockford Police Gang Unit, Narcotics Unit and Community Service Officers raided a home around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Police said they recovered 725 grams of cannabis, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Shots fired on Madison’s south side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating shots fired on Madison’s south side. Officers arrived to the scene Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. The shots were fired near the 2000 block of Fisher Street, according to police. While there, officers found shell casings, but no signs...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

2 injured, suspects sought in shooting on Madison’s north side

MADISON, Wis. — Two people were hospitalized following a shooting on Madison’s north side Wednesday evening. Officers responded to the scene in the 2900 block of Dryden Drive around 5:20 p.m., police said. Two suspected shooters left the scene before officers arrived and remain at large. ﻿ Police did not immediately provide details about the victims’ conditions. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police still searching for vandals who painted hateful symbols on Shorewood Hills Elementary

SHOREWOOD HILLS, Wis. — Police are still searching for whoever vandalized Shorewood Hills Elementary School with hateful symbols earlier this week. The vandalism happened in the evening hours on Tuesday, Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said. It appeared to involve racist and anti-Semitic images. “This kind of deplorable, very racist symbolism and really disgusting language even happening in...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison police arrest three after downtown shooting, crash

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested three people following a crash that officials said was related to reports of gunshots. Officers were sent to the intersection of South Park Street and West Washington Avenue at around 2:50 a.m. Saturday after callers reported hearing shots. Initially, no signs of a shooting were found at the location.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Missing Rockford woman found dead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Rockford Police said Thursday that Sharry Crenshaw, 68, was found dead Wednesday night near 3600 Crowley Street. A neighbor said he had found her body lying off the road, in a wooded area. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

MPD: Three arrested after gunfire between vehicles in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the help of a K-9 unit, a drone and a heat sensor, Madison police officers are credited with tracking down three suspects allegedly engaged in a gunfight between two vehicles. The Madison Police Department recounted their arrests in an update to a Saturday report that...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Police: Area reopens in Stoughton after gas leak

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Stoughton Police Department alerted the public to a gas leak Wednesday morning. The agency posted on Facebook around 9:30 a.m. that people should avoid the area around Page Street and Prospect Street. Around 9:45 a.m., police said the area had reopened and the gas leak...
STOUGHTON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Teen who allegedly shot at homeowner during attempted car theft was arrested in Marcus Theater SWAT response

MADISON, Wis. — A teen recently charged with attempted homicide after he allegedly fired a gun at a homeowner during an attempted car theft in January was one of five teens arrested during a SWAT standoff at a movie theater on Madison’s west side earlier this month, according to court testimony from a Madison Police Department detective. Prosecutors allege that...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy