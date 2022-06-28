ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rain Garden Installed at Leutze Hall

This month, a new rain garden was installed in front of Leutze Hall at UNCW. This rain garden will collect roof runoff from Leutze Hall and infiltrate up to 14,213 gallons each time it rains!

This rain garden was installed using 319 EPA grant funds and was a collaborative project between North Carolina Coastal Federation, UNCW, and the Heal Our Waterways Program. UNCW is the largest landowner in the Bradley Creek Watershed and this project is a shining example of how to manage stormwater runoff using nature-based solutions.

