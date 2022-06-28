ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Erie goes Hollywood: Paramount+ streaming drama films scenes on bayfront

By Kevin Flowers, Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 3 days ago

The McLusky family’s saga of power, corruption and crime is currently unfolding on Erie’s east bayfront, and Jeremy Renner is on set.

“Mayor of Kingstown,” a Paramount+ drama series starring two-time Academy Award nominee Jeremy Renner, brought its production to the waterfront near Lampe Marina and the East Avenue boat launch on Monday and Tuesday. Renner was seen with crew members around midday Tuesday.

A crew from production company King Street Productions Inc. was expected to be in town through Wednesday filming various scenes, including one involving a helicopter that uses a spotlight to search the waters of Presque Isle Bay.

That detail is among the information included in the special events permit King Street Productions obtained from the city of Erie on June 20.  The city provided a copy of the permit to the Erie Times-News after the newspaper requested it.

The production company was charged $24,110 for the permit, which also accounts for a number of Erie police officers and firefighters being on set for safety/security reasons, said David Rocco, the city of Erie’s special events and licensing coordinator.

The Erie-Western Pennsylvania Port Authority, which owns Lampe Marina and the boat launch, gave the production company permission to use its properties, Rocco said.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Federal Aviation Administration are also aware of the “Mayor Of Kingstown” shoot, according to city officials.

“They started shooting Monday and the permit allows them to use those locations on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday,” Rocco said. “This is a pretty big production. I’ve been with the city 17 years and it’s the first permit I’ve issued in the city for a major television production.”

Bayfront events: Here's a list of things to do on Erie's waterfront this summer

The crime drama follows the McLusky family of Kingstown, Michigan, and focuses on America’s prison system.

A Paramount+ description of the series states: “ Mayor of Kingstown follows the powerful McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither."

Renner, the series' star, is also known worldwide for his portrayal of master archer and marksman Clint Barton, also known as "Hawkeye" in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's films and television shows.

Emmy winner Kyle Chandler and two-time Oscar winner Dianne Wiest are also part of the show’s cast. The show was created by Taylor Sheridan, who also launched the popular Paramount drama “Yellowstone” starring Kevin Costner, and actor/musician Hugh Dillon, who regularly appears on the show.

"Mayor of Kingstown" debuted in November on the Paramount Plus streaming service and finished its initial 10-episode season in January. Production started on the show’s second season in December, with some shooting taking place in various Pittsburgh-area locations.

Private security guards hired by the production company declined to allow a reporter access to the Lampe Marina set on Monday, and representatives of King Street Productions could not be reached for comment.

According to King Street Productions’ special event permit, "Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 will be filming in the city on 6-27-22 through 6-29-22. The filming will be done in the area of Lampe Marina and the East Avenue Boat Ramp (This area is considered their base of operations).  Some of the filming will also be done off-shore from boats."

The permit also states that “Filming will also be done overhead by a helicopter that will be based at the Presque Isle, US Coast Guard Erie Stations Landing pad. Note: in one scene, the Helicopter will be giving chase at speed and coming from the north, cross over the open lake water and cross over land around the East Avenue Boat Ramp.  It will turn around and head back across the lake. This scene will take place very late at night or early in the morning. The helicopter will be shining a big spotlight towards the ground during this time and may alarm citizens so please be aware!”

Rocco said the production could wrap up as early as Tuesday.

"If they don’t do any shooting on Wednesday, we will readjust their bill accordingly," Rocco said.

Contact Kevin Flowers at kflowers@timesnews.com . Follow him on Twitter at @ETNflowers .

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie goes Hollywood: Paramount+ streaming drama films scenes on bayfront

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Paramount Plus show being filmed in Erie

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Hollywood comes to Erie, sort of. If you’ve been down on the waterfront near Lampe Marina or the East Avenue boat ramp recently, you have probably noticed a lot of activity in the past couple of days. We went to Lampe Marina for more on what’s going on. All of the production trucks, […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Filming of 'Mayor of Kingstown' Scenes Brings Economic Benefits to Erie

"Mayor of Kingstown,” a Paramount Plus TV series starring “Hawkeye” star, Jeremy Renner, has been filming some scenes in Erie since Monday. The filming, which has largely taken place on the bayfront, brings economic benefits to the area. With about 200 cast and crew members to house, feed, and keep busy, the filming has been a boon to local businesses.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

How a Paramount Plus series is reshaping Erie’s economy

Many different local businesses have seen a boost in dollars recently…and not from an economic uptick, but rather a Paramount Plus TV series filming in Erie. Wednesday was the final day of production in Erie for the “Mayor of Kingstown.” As soon as the public found out, people throughout town have been buzzing. While film […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Native Hosts Book Signing At U-Pick 6 Public House

Mary Jo Lorei, born and raised in Erie, launched her first book of 52 inspirations in December of 2021. She returned home Thursday to host a book signing at the U-Pick 6 Public House on West Ridge Road. The name of her book is, "Practical Inspirations". She is a Master...
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Hollywood, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Erie, PA
Entertainment
City
Erie, PA
erienewsnow.com

New Mural Revealed on Erie's West Side

A new mural celebrating the sights and sounds of a west Erie neighborhood was unveiled Thursday evening. The mural by artist Tom Ferraro is painted on the home of Mrs. Esther Tregler at the corner of W. 3rd and Cascade St. The community-influenced artwork was developed through neighborhood conversations and...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Tennessee Backporch comes to the Erie Playhouse

The Erie Playhouse has announced that Tennessee Backporch will be taking the stage to celebrate 40 years on the backporch. This concert was scheduled back in 2020, but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The shows this year will take place on both July 15 and 16. The Erie-based band was formed back in 1980. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Fourth of July: Where to see Fireworks, parades this holiday weekend

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — If you’re looking to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday this weekend and aren’t sure what to do, we have compiled a list for you of local fireworks shows and parades so you don’t miss a thing. Fireworks Lights Over Lake Erie: Sunday, July 3 — 10 p.m. at Dobbins Landing in downtown […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Local Favorite Rocky Grove Fireman’s Fair Continues Through Saturday

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The Rocky Grove Fireman’s Fair began on Tuesday, June 28, at the fire department grounds on Shufstall Street in Franklin. The fair, a local tradition since 1933, began at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday evening and will run until Saturday, when festivities start an hour earlier at 5:00 p.m.
FRANKLIN, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Rocco
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Hugh Dillon
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Person
Dianne Wiest
chautauquatoday.com

Schedule of July 4th weekend fireworks displays

A number of communities in Chautauqua County will be holding Independence Day celebrations during the upcoming holiday weekend. Here's a list of local communities that are hosting fireworks displays:. Bemus Point: July 3 at 10 pm. Dunkirk: July 4 at dusk. Findley Lake: July 4 at 10 pm. Lakewood: July...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Ship carrying windmill turbine blades arrives in Erie

The Janet C arrived in Erie’s ports on Wednesday hauling nine windmill turbine blades. The 240-foot blades will be sent out to various destinations for projects throughout Western Pennsylvania and New York. Erie is the 453-foot flagship’s first stop on the Great Lakes as she has other stops planned to deliver cargo. It is unclear […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

City of Erie Announces Paving Schedule for Week of July 4

The City of Erie released its list of anticipated paving locations for the week of July 4. E. 3rd St. from State to French (will be done at night between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.) W. 3rd St. from Peach to State (will be done at night between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.)
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Paramount Pictures#Us Coast Guard#Academy Award#The Erie Times News#The U S Coast Guard
YourErie

New donut shop opens in Erie

A new donut shop opened its doors in Erie early Friday morning. The Erie Donut Factory — 5043 Peach St. — saw a large turnout despite one of its machines breaking before opening day. The donut shop is offering a limited supply of donuts, but says supplies will be fully stocked in the coming days. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Oliver’s Beer Garden to hold Bike Night

Bikers are being welcomed to Oliver’s Beer Garden Wednesday night for a first-time event. The festivities begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday night and all bikers are welcome. Parking is free for bikers who attend. There will be live music performed by Honey Echo from 6 to 10 p.m. Along with the music, Oliver’s food truck […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

New Dunkin' Coming to Girard

Construction will start in July on a new Dunkin' in Girard, franchisee DALRT announced Thursday. It will be built at the former location of Bill and Arlene Bailey’s Heartland Inn and Cafe, which closed on Dec. 31, at 90101 W. Ridge Rd. The Dunkin' location will use the company's...
GIRARD, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
chautauquatoday.com

Dunkirk Police announce passing of dispatcher

The Dunkirk Police Department has announced the passing of a long-time police dispatcher. The department on its Facebook page indicated Jeffrey Ganey had passed away. He died on Monday at the age of 44. Ganey served the department and the community for 18 years. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.
DUNKIRK, NY
YourErie

PSP planning Erie County sobriety checkpoint July 1-3

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is planning DUI checkpoints for Erie County this weekend. During the Fourth of July weekend (but not including the holiday itself), PSP will establish a sobriety checkpoint. The checkpoint will be some time July 1 through July 3. “The Pennsylvania State Police Erie would like to remind the public […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Chemical spill closes several roads in Warren County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Multiple roads are closed in Warren County after a truck reportedly leaked sulfuric acid onto the roadway. According to the Warren Times Observer, multiple roads stretching from the United Refinery through the city of Warren, and continuing north along Route 62 to the New York state line, have been closed due to numerous […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie woman, 22, sentenced for fatally stabbing brother

A 22-year-old Erie woman was sentenced on Thursday morning for fatally stabbing her brother. According to the Erie Times News, Mya Moore has been accused of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and other charges in the death of her 25-year-old brother Marcus Moore. Moore pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, in April after fatally […]
ERIE, PA
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
712K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Erie, PA from GoErie.com.

 http://goerie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy