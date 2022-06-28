Erie goes Hollywood: Paramount+ streaming drama films scenes on bayfront

The McLusky family’s saga of power, corruption and crime is currently unfolding on Erie’s east bayfront, and Jeremy Renner is on set.

“Mayor of Kingstown,” a Paramount+ drama series starring two-time Academy Award nominee Jeremy Renner, brought its production to the waterfront near Lampe Marina and the East Avenue boat launch on Monday and Tuesday. Renner was seen with crew members around midday Tuesday.

A crew from production company King Street Productions Inc. was expected to be in town through Wednesday filming various scenes, including one involving a helicopter that uses a spotlight to search the waters of Presque Isle Bay.

That detail is among the information included in the special events permit King Street Productions obtained from the city of Erie on June 20. The city provided a copy of the permit to the Erie Times-News after the newspaper requested it.

The production company was charged $24,110 for the permit, which also accounts for a number of Erie police officers and firefighters being on set for safety/security reasons, said David Rocco, the city of Erie’s special events and licensing coordinator.

The Erie-Western Pennsylvania Port Authority, which owns Lampe Marina and the boat launch, gave the production company permission to use its properties, Rocco said.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Federal Aviation Administration are also aware of the “Mayor Of Kingstown” shoot, according to city officials.

“They started shooting Monday and the permit allows them to use those locations on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday,” Rocco said. “This is a pretty big production. I’ve been with the city 17 years and it’s the first permit I’ve issued in the city for a major television production.”

The crime drama follows the McLusky family of Kingstown, Michigan, and focuses on America’s prison system.

A Paramount+ description of the series states: “ Mayor of Kingstown follows the powerful McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither."

Renner, the series' star, is also known worldwide for his portrayal of master archer and marksman Clint Barton, also known as "Hawkeye" in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's films and television shows.

Emmy winner Kyle Chandler and two-time Oscar winner Dianne Wiest are also part of the show’s cast. The show was created by Taylor Sheridan, who also launched the popular Paramount drama “Yellowstone” starring Kevin Costner, and actor/musician Hugh Dillon, who regularly appears on the show.

"Mayor of Kingstown" debuted in November on the Paramount Plus streaming service and finished its initial 10-episode season in January. Production started on the show’s second season in December, with some shooting taking place in various Pittsburgh-area locations.

Private security guards hired by the production company declined to allow a reporter access to the Lampe Marina set on Monday, and representatives of King Street Productions could not be reached for comment.

According to King Street Productions’ special event permit, "Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 will be filming in the city on 6-27-22 through 6-29-22. The filming will be done in the area of Lampe Marina and the East Avenue Boat Ramp (This area is considered their base of operations). Some of the filming will also be done off-shore from boats."

The permit also states that “Filming will also be done overhead by a helicopter that will be based at the Presque Isle, US Coast Guard Erie Stations Landing pad. Note: in one scene, the Helicopter will be giving chase at speed and coming from the north, cross over the open lake water and cross over land around the East Avenue Boat Ramp. It will turn around and head back across the lake. This scene will take place very late at night or early in the morning. The helicopter will be shining a big spotlight towards the ground during this time and may alarm citizens so please be aware!”

Rocco said the production could wrap up as early as Tuesday.

"If they don’t do any shooting on Wednesday, we will readjust their bill accordingly," Rocco said.

