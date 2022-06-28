ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport fire chief sworn in at Monday afternoon ceremony

By Kendrick Dante, Shreveport Times
 6 days ago

Shreveport Fire Cheif Clarence Reese was sworn into the position Monday afternoon in an intimate gathering at Morning Star Baptist Church.

Surprisingly, Reese said he only plans to serve with the fire department for approximately five more years before retiring so that he can spend more time with family, particularly his infant son.

"That is the one regret I do have - missing my daughters talking and walking and their first words," Reese said about the time commitment SFD requires.

Reese was sworn in by Judge Carl E. Stewart of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, while he was pinned by his wife.

The ceremony was witnessed by nearly 150 people, of whom nearly 30 were Reese's family members and as many were uniformed members of the Shreveport Fire Department.

The event was also attended by Mayor Adrian Perkins, Police Cheif Wayne Smith and Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator, amongst a number other local elected officials including Shreveport Council members and Caddo Parish commissioners.

Before he finished his speech, Reese, who is also a deputy with CPSO, proclaimed his willingness to sacrifice himself for the safety of Shreveport's citizens.

"I'm willing to die behind every single one of y'all in this city and the youth especially," Reese said.

Kendrick Dante writes for the USA Today Network and is a government watchdog reporter in Shreveport, Louisiana. He enjoys cooking, concerts, and content. Email him at kdbrown1@gannett.com or connect on Twitter @kendrickdante.

