Former UFC champion Bas Rutten has offered to help train Tommy Fury heading into his fight against Jake Paul. While he may have been denied entry into the United States ahead of their scheduled press conference, it does seem as if Tommy Fury is still hellbent on trying to end the rise of Jake Paul. The pair have been going back and forth at one another for months now and on August 6, they’re scheduled to finally put an end to their rivalry one way or the other at Madison Square Garden.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO