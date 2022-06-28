Cedar Rapids Xavier's Jim Potts named 2022 All-Iowa boys tennis coach of the year

The tennis standard of excellence at Cedar Rapids Xavier is quite high. It takes a remarkable season to crack the upper echelon of accomplishments.

The year the Saints and head coach Jim Potts just had more than qualfies.

Under Potts' tutledge, Xavier became the 10th team in state history to win the tennis triple crown. The Saints captured the Class 1A singles, doubles and team championships, making Potts an easy choice for 2022 All-Iowa boys tennis coach ot the year.

It was clear early this Saints squads had some serious firepower. After rolling into the state tournament with just one team defeat on the season, Xavier made sure to finish the job in every way possible.

At Byrnes Park in Waterloo, Xavier's Brady Horstmann delivered the first celebration with a 1A singles title over Decorah's Caden Branum. Horstmann actually dropped the first set, then rallied back to complete an incredible individual season.

Doubles stars Declan Coe and Hugh Courter took it from there. The tandem had to rally back from a set deficit in its semifinal win over Denison-Schleswig's Colin Reis and Harrison Dahm, then endured two long sets in a championship victory over Pella's Caleb and Jack Briggs.

With two titles in tow, Xavier wasn't about to let this chance slip away. The Saints racked up a 5-0 shutout over Spencer in the team semifinals before knocking off Pella again, 5-2, to secure Xavier's third straight team title. In doing so, the Saints became the first school since Iowa City West in 2017 to take home the tennis triple crown.

An accomplishment Potts will remember for quite some time.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.