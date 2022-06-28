ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Stone & Key Cellars Releases Revolutionary Vermouth in Collaboration with Philadelphia Distilling

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qryVu_0gOO1grB00
Image via Stone & Key Cellars.

Stone & Key Cellars, in collaboration with Philadelphia Distilling, is excited to announce the release of their latest batch of Revolutionary Vermouth, a semi-dry white vermouth handcrafted in Pennsylvania, on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

Vermouth is a fortified and aromatized wine, traditionally a product of Italy, France, or Spain. Used in a variety of cocktails, most famously the Martini, or consumed on its own, vermouth balances the flavors of the base wine and unaged grape brandy with a variety of aromatic herbs and botanicals.

Sweetened with cane sugar and infused with a variety of botanicals and locally forged herbs, Revolutionary Vermouth is made with French Colombard wine that has been fortified by Stone & Key Cellars with unaged grape brandy produced by Philadelphia Distilling. The result is sweeter than a traditional ‘Dry’ vermouth, but not as cloying as a typical ‘Blanc’. The nose of the vermouth is dominated by citrus and tropical fruit aromas which complement the underlying notes of eucalyptus. The flavor features citrus juice, mild bitterness, and a bubblegum-like sweetness.

“We’re excited to release this vermouth and fill a void — PA distilleries are always looking for high quality PA vermouth, and we’re now one of the only ones available in Pennsylvania,” says Jason Harris, Owner of Stone & Key Cellars.

Aaron Selya, Director of Operations of Philadelphia Distilling, says, “after tasting a lot of great vermouths from around the world, we knew we wanted to make a vermouth that was just as good being consumed on its own as in a cocktail with Bluecoat Gin. Working with Stone & Key and the talented winemakers there, we are proud to present this Pennsylvania-made vermouth for everyone to enjoy.”

Revolutionary Vermouth was designed to pair perfectly in cocktails with Philadelphia Distilling’s Bluecoat American Dry Gin. It will be used in the distillery taproom in any cocktail that requires vermouth. Philadelphia Distilling recommends that you try it over ice or in one of the suggested cocktails below:

Martini 

2 oz Bluecoat American Dry Gin

1 oz Revolutionary Vermouth

3 dashes Citrus Bitters

Stir over ice and strain into a chilled coupe or martini glass. Garnish with a twist of orange peel.

Vermouth Spritz

2-2½ oz Revolutionary Vermouth

Pour over ice in a large wine glass. Top with sparkling wine or seltzer. Garnish with a citrus twist.

White Negroni

1½ oz Bluecoat American Dry Gin

¾ oz Revolutionary Vermouth

¾ oz Suze (or other gentian liqueur)

Stir over ice and strain into a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Reels of Philadelphia Distilling head bartender, Jesse Dureka, demonstrating how to make the above cocktails will be posted on the Stone & Key Cellars Instagram account starting Thursday, June 23, 2022.

It is available at Stone & Key Cellars winery & tasting room in Montgomeryville (order here for pick-up), the tasting room in Ambler, and all the Farmers Markets that Stone & Key Cellars participates in listed here starting Thursday, June 23, 2022. Or, head to Philadelphia Distilling and order a cocktail with Revolutionary Vermouth in it (bottles cannot be sold there).

Stone & Key Cellars is an urban winery and cidery that launched in Montgomeryville, PA in 2013, and they have since opened a tasting room in Ambler. Wine lovers can visit either tasting room, order wine & cider online, or partake in a hands-on experience creating their own wine. The grapes to create each world-class wine are sourced from regions of California, Washington, and around the world. Ciders highlight local apples from regional orchards.

ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

