Billings, MT

Hello Montana & Billings Beat unite to help flood victims

By Mary Beth Dickson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe power of a team! Teamwork has the incredible power to change lives and we want you to be a part of ours as we continue to help with flood relief efforts. Hello Montana’s...

NBCMontana

Canadian charged with causing $5.5 million Montana wildfire

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Canadian resident is facing a federal charge after allegedly causing an 11,000-acre, $5.5 million wildfire in Montana. The United States Attorney's Office filed a case Monday in U.S. District Court in Great Falls against Darrel Lynn Swanson for one misdemeanor count of leaving a fire unattended or unextinguished.
MONTANA STATE
Big Sky Underwater Cleanup

Missoula Scuba & Snorkel and Family Fun Scuba & Snorkel in Billings are hosting their second annual Big Sky Underwater Cleanup on Saturday, July 23 at 9 am in Polson, Montana. Groups begin cleanup efforts from Boettcher Park to the north side of the Flathead River. In 2021, the group...
BILLINGS, MT
OutThere Colorado

Creek rises 10 feet during flooding, destroying road in Colorado

It's that time of the year when Coloradans need to take the effects of monsoonal rainfall seriously, including both increased rockfall risk and flash flooding concerns. The dangers of flooding were put on display in Grand County on the morning of June 30 when a creek that travels under County Road 219 rapidly rose an estimated eight to 10 feet during rainfall, overflowing the banks and washing out the road. Debris was also carried onto the road by the weather event, which took place between Granby and Hot Sulphur Springs, less than a mile from Highway 40.
COLORADO STATE
Several Montana trail organizations receive grant

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks announced the recipients of the Montana Trail Stewardship Program (TSP) Tuesday for their 2022 recreational trail projects. Nearly 40 federal and state organizations applied for the grant program, and Montana FWP chose 32 of those organizations. The city of Billings is one recipient of this...
BILLINGS, MT
Billings, MT
Government
State
Montana State
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Government
Governor Gianforte working with FEMA to get aid delivered quickly

FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Montana to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by a severe storm and flooding of the Yellowstone River. Governor Greg Gianforte is helping affected communities coordinate with FEMA so assistance is made...
MONTANA STATE
Eagle Mount Billings receives award grant

Eagle Mount Billings announced Wednesday they received a 20,000 dollar award grant from the Montana Council on Developmental Disabilities to support the Adaptive Field Trips Program in Billings Schools District 2. Executive Director of Eagle Mount Billings, Genna Southworth, says they hope to provide more than 200 fun experiences for...
BILLINGS, MT
Staying safe this 4th of July

The 4th of July is one of our favorite and most celebrated holidays in Montana and across the country. All of our exuberance and celebration comes with a warning though, be careful driving! The 4th is still one of the most deadly holidays on our highways, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Five Worst Places To Live In Montana in 2022

Many cities and towns in Montana have experienced rapid growth during the pandemic as a result of people from larger cities moving to the state to work remotely. However, there are many places in Montana that have remained the same, with little to no growth. Here in Bozeman, real estate...
BOZEMAN, MT
#Montana Billings Beat#Teamwork#State
Incredible flood relief continues in Carbon County

Heroic flood relief efforts continue this week in Carbon County, one of the hardest hit in the historic flooding of the Yellowstone River. Incident command for Carbon County Flood is listing unsafe conditions remain in the flooded area. “Please stay away from closed areas. Heavy equipment will be working in the area and many areas remain unsafe due to undercut sidewalks, roads and bridges,” according to Carbon County InciWeb Incident Information System.
CARBON COUNTY, MT
B102.7

Yikes! Watch Out For Dangerous Snakes in South Dakota Waters

There is nothing like fishing while relaxing on a boat on a warm summer day in South Dakota. But, here's the "catch." Not all South Dakota lakes and rivers are full of just fish. One South Dakota fisherman learned that lesson the hard way. There are several dangerous animals that...
POLITICS
Billings Parks & Recreation survey

In honor of National Parks and Recreation Month, the Billings Parks and Recreation Department are asking citizens to fill out a survey to get others’ stories on their park experiences. It also shows how parks positively impact the community. Celebrate this month by going to Movies in the Park...
BILLINGS, MT
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Bison gores man at Yellowstone National Park

On Monday, a 34-year-old man from Colorado Springs, Colorado was gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park near the Old Faithful geyser. The news release from the park says the man was walking on the boardwalk with his family when the bison charged at him. The Colorado man sustained...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Wake Up Wyoming

Drive The Most Remote Road In Wyoming

Late June of 2022 I took off in my little Cessna 172 from the Casper Wyoming airport, heading to the town of Lander. I was traveling with a few other airplanes on a weekend group fun flight. The rout took us between mountain ranges and over wide open Wyoming desert...
CASPER, WY
1230 ESPN

This Blows: Wind Turbine Snaps In Half In Colorado

Well this is something you don't see everyday and I'll be honest with you, I've never seen anything like this before in my life and thankfully, nobody was injured or killed. According to 9 News, the incident occurred up in Logan County, up in the Northeastern part of the state on a wind farm that's only been up and running for about six months.
LOGAN COUNTY, CO
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Restaurant Named One of the Best Hidden Gem Restaurants in America

Nestled in a city that is home to 791 residents, this locally owned restaurant is among an elite list of places worth pulling off major freeways to enjoy!. 24/7 Tempo put together a list of the Best Hidden Gem Restaurant in Every State and the choice for Idaho is in one of our state’s most interesting small towns - Wallace. The once booming silver mining town proclaimed itself the “Center of the Universe” in 2004, because no one could prove that it wasn’t. According to Atlas Obscura, They installed a manhole cover to prove it and designed it to include initials of the towns four main mines that resulted in producing over 1.2 billion dollars in silver.
IDAHO STATE

