ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

You can save over $100 on Corsair DDR5 RAM right now, but you’ll need to be quick

By Darren Allan
TechRadar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose who have been looking for the right time to pounce on some DDR5 system RAM might want to consider making a move now, with Corsair cutting the price of its DDR5 modules for the first time. The good news is twofold here: this is across the whole Corsair...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals 2022: Dates and best early offers on Asus and Acer computers

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is less than two weeks away. The highlight of the shopping calendar has been officially confirmed for 12 and 13 July, with some early deals popping up already. After a sluggish start to the year the globe-spanning sales event promises record-breaking sales for the retail giant.Laptop and Chromebook deals are always popular on Amazon Prime Day, and with the rise of hybrid and remote working leading many of us to upgrade our tech, this year’s sale could see an especially strong interest in the best laptops of 2022. We’re also anticipating discounts across the rest of...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

The best laptop deals you can get right now

If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
COMPUTERS
EW.com

It's not even Prime Day, but Amazon's best-selling laptop is already on sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is still days away — it takes place on July 12 and 13 — but thousands of can't-miss deals have already arrived on the website. The markdowns span just about every product department, with some of the most noteworthy discounts available on top-rated tech from your favorite brands. If you've considered buying a laptop recently, now's the time to do it. Best-selling models from HP, Lenovo, and Acer are on major sale right now, and prices start at just $184 for a touch display Chromebook that one reviewer called the "perfect low-cost option."
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Hurry — this 65-inch 4K TV just dropped below $400 at Walmart

If you’ve been waiting for the chance to upgrade your home theater setup with a large 4K TV, you shouldn’t miss Walmart’s $402 discount for the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV. It’s down to just $398, which is less than half its original price of $800, for one of the best Walmart TV deals that you can shop right now.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ram#Freelancer#Gb#Corsair Dominator
GamesRadar

The iPad Air 4 has just taken a serious price hit

IPad deals are at their sweetest when they sit on older models, and this week's discounts on the iPad Air 4 are no different. You'll find the 2020 tablet available for just £429 at John Lewis (opens in new tab) right now - a full £150 off the original £579 launch price. This device has had a slowly decreasing price tag over the last couple of years, but we've only ever seen it cheaper once.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
TechRadar

Get a massive $489 price cut on a Dell XPS 13 ahead of Amazon Prime Day

On the hunt for a premium ultrabook? Check out this Core i7 Dell XPS 13 on sale for $930.99 (was $1,419) (opens in new tab) at the official Dell site - it's easily one of the best deals we've found on a machine of this type in the run up to this year's Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab).
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

I've worn this cheap Garmin alternative for 36 hours, and it's awesome

When reviewing smartwatches, I tend to wear them for around two weeks or so before passing judgment. This allows me the opportunity for the watch to track my sleep for a week, take it on a few different workouts, and get a feel for the watch - but I just have to tell you about this one.
YOGA
CNET

Best Gaming PC for 2022

There are abundant options available if you're in the market for a gaming PC. Whether you're on a stringent budget or you're ready to splurge, we've gathered some of the best gaming PCs to complete your gaming experience. But even with all of these options, gamers are among the hardest...
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

Best deals today: Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro, LG smart TVs, iPhone cases, and more

Today’s best deals start with one of Apple’s most popular laptops, as the 13-inch MacBook Pro is now available for $1,198 after receiving a $101 discount that represents 8 percent savings on its Silver color variant. This will get you a new laptop with a stunning 13.3-inch Retina display with 500 nits of brightness for vibrant colors and incredible image detail, 256GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and Apple’s M1 processor under the hood.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

You should probably skip the base M2 MacBook Pro model

The base model 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM is available to buy right now. You probably shouldn’t buy it. With more details coming out about just how slow it is compared to higher-specced versions of the M2 and even the M1 model, it's becoming increasingly clear that the cheapest 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro is a real stinker of a deal.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Amazon brings back a popular early Prime Day deal for yet another year

Amazon has brought back an old favorite as one of its early Prime Day deals for yet another year. Right now, you can get six months free Amazon Music Unlimited when you buy an Echo Dot (opens in new tab). It's an excellent little freebie for music lovers or those looking to take an inexpensive first step into smart home tech.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

You can finally update to Windows 11 without a Microsoft account

When Windows 11 launched, the Home version of the update required users to have created or logged in with a Microsoft account in order to finish the installation, but utility software Rufus can finally remove this need for all users. It's been a frustrating decision from Microsoft, as there's really...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Best Buy 4th of July sale is live – and these are the 7 deals you need to see

You may be all prepared to celebrate this holiday weekend with a few drinks, some fireworks and a BBQ – but how about starting it off with a little tech treat in the Best Buy 4th of July sale? A vast array of deals are now available across TVs, laptops, appliances, furniture and lots more tech, so we've picked out some of the very best offers that run from now until Monday.
NFL
TechRadar

Xbox Series X players, you can make the Share button do so much more

Anyone who’s used the Xbox Series X|S controller over an extended period will know the perils of its Share button, but it need not annoy you any longer. The Share button on the Xbox Wireless Controller has a habit of getting in the way at the most inopportune times. As one Redditor (opens in new tab) recently pointed out, its placement between the controller’s View and Menu button makes it all too easy to accidentally tap while you’re playing a game.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy