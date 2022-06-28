ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, MI

Dexter man suspected of break-ins arraigned for indecent exposure

By Nathan Clark
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DEXTER, MI – A man accused of exposing himself to a woman and suspected of trying to break into several Dexter-area homes has been arraigned on a felony charge. Isaiah Matthew Hopkins, 37, was arraigned June 21 on one felony count of aggravated indecent exposure, court records show....

www.mlive.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Flint Journal

Man charged after attempting to shoot father carrying 1-year-old son, police say

DETROIT – A Detroit man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to shoot a man carrying his sleeping toddler at a gas station over the weekend, police announced. Euric Butler, 51, of Detroit, is charged with felonious assault, felony firearm and brandishing a firearm related to the incident that occurred around 5:50 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, at the Valero gas station at the corner of Hubbell and Tireman avenues in Detroit, authorities said.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Police investigating fatal shooting in Ypsilanti Township neighborhood

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man was killed Tuesday morning in a shooting in an Ypsilanti Township neighborhood. Police were called at 11 a.m. June 28, to the area of Nash Avenue and Tyler Road in Ypsilanti Township’s West Willow neighborhood for multiple reports of shots fired in the area, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.
YPSILANTI, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopkins, MI
County
Washtenaw County, MI
City
Dexter, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Washtenaw County, MI
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Matthew Hopkins#Police#Indecent Exposure#Violent Crime
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police: Woman shot and killed in Westland in domestic incident

WESTLAND, Mich. – A woman has been shot and killed in Westland. It happened early Wednesday morning on Glenwood near Wayne Road. Update: Westland police suspect man accused of killing 41-year-old girlfriend is barricaded in mobile home. The victim’s mother tells us her name is 41-year-old Tabitha Cornwall.
WESTLAND, MI
MLive

Wife dead, husband arrested after home invasion by 2 teens, police say

DETROIT – A 32-year-old woman is dead and her husband is in police custody after they were the victims of a home invasion Tuesday morning, June 28, in Detroit, police said. The husband was arrested, along with two 17-year-old suspects in the break-in, because he is wanted in connection with a separate homicide, FOX 2 Detroit reports.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Ann Arbor News

3-wheel motorcycle drags officers after traffic stop for driving on sidewalk

DETROIT – Two Detroit police officers were injured when they were dragged by an open-air three-wheeled vehicle that was driving on sidewalks in Greektown, officials said. The officers stopped the vehicle around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, near the intersection of Monroe and Beaubien in Detroit’s Greektown, according to a news release from the Detroit Police Department.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Westland Police Investigating After Man Kills Ex-Girlfriend, Barricades Himself In Trailer

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating after a man killed his ex-girlfriend and then barricaded himself inside a trailer in Westland, before surrendering. At about 12:06 a.m. on June 29, police were called to the 3500 block of Glenwood Road, near South Wayne Road in Westland. When officers arrived at the scene they found a woman dead inside of a Jeep Grand Cherokee. Police identified the victim as 41-year-old Tabitha Cornwall. According to police, Cornwall was fatally shot by her ex-boyfriend, who barricaded himself inside a trailer located nearby after the shooting. Through the work of the Westland Police Department and the Western Wayne County SWAT team, the suspect exited the trailer and was immediately arrested. No other information has been given at this time. Police continue to investigate. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WESTLAND, MI
WNEM

2 arrested in Flint stolen vehicle chase

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Two people were arrested following a stolen vehicle chase in Flint. On June 24, a Michigan State Police helicopter found and tracked the stolen vehicle. State police said the vehicle fled from at least one attempted traffic stop and was believed to be connected to a homicide.
FLINT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Fire damages Livingston County golf club

GENOA TWP., Mich. – A fire has damaged the Faulkwood Shores Golf Club in Livingston County’s Geno Township. The fire started inside the clubhouse early Friday morning. The golf course is on South Hughes near Golf Club Rd. Firefighters had to cut a hole in the roof to...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Wayne County Sergeant Searches For Missing Daughter

UPDATE: Missing Daughter Of Wayne County Sergeant Found Safe (CBS DETROIT) — A sergeant with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is frantically searching for his daughter. Gabrielle Greene, 17, went missing Saturday from her home in Rochester Hills. “She’s been having some — like I said some — I guess depression, anxiety,” said Sgt. Stephen Greene. “Just like you know the thing, fitting in and she internalizes a lot. We are in the process of getting her some counseling.” “If you find my daughter or see my daughter, or if you have my daughter, could you please either contact me or take her to the...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy