Dr. Amir Jamal Toure on Celebrating an Empowering Culture & History of Savannah

Author George Dawes Green draws on historical research, childhood memories, and the shared stories of others to craft his newest novel, “The Kingdoms of Savannah.”. Best known for his runaway bestseller, “The Juror,” which was also made into a movie, Green grew up in many places in the North, but he moved to Savannah when he was about 11 and his world changed.
On Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 9:30 AM, you, your neighbors and associates are invited to participate in Part 2 of one of the most well-received community oriented discussions that the Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc. (HCFS) has hosted in its sixteen-year history. Entitled, “Are We Safe from Savannah-Style Gun Violence? Some Unconventional Thoughts -Part 1, this free and open to the public forum was designed to delve into the framework for developing sound, replicable, and community supported actions leading to solutions to reduce and minimize the instances of the danger, death and destruction brought on by increasing gun violence in the Savannah-Chatham County area.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Philharmonic just wrapped up their 2022 Summer Education Camps serving students across Savannah and surrounding areas. Savannah Philharmonic Executive Director Amy Williams told us all about it.
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. The rivalry between Savannah, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina, dates back centuries. Both coastal port cities situated in the Southeastern United States...
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Chatham County residents struggling with food received some much-needed help Tuesday. The need is increasing because of rising prices for everyday necessities. The line of cars at Memorial Stadium was not there to come to watch a football game. Instead, it was to be one of...
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Independence Day is approaching quickly, and some areas are even celebrating the day a bit early! Fort Stewart will host its Marne Independence Day celebration on Friday. Event organizers said they expect anywhere from 10 to 12 thousand people at this Friday’s event! It’s the...
RealTrends recently honored Staci Donegan, an award-winning Associate Broker at Seabolt Real Estate in Savannah, Ga., as the #5 real estate agent in Georgia and included her on the company’s 2022 list of America’s Best Real Estate Professionals. Donegan is the only Savannah real estate professional included on the prestigious top 10 list for Georgia and is ranked among the top 1.5% of 1.6 million real estate professionals in the United States.
AS A FEMALE, and I repeat, AS A FEMALE in these United States of America, our Freedom to Choose no longer exists as of June 24, 2022. In my opinion, the Freedom to Choose is just that! Women should have the Freedom to Choose, and the Freedom to Decide to be either Pro-Life or Pro-Choice. Such a private and personal decision should not be imposed by the Government upon any female, regardless of religious preference, race, socio-economic status or value system, and certainly not through a law that criminalizes females for the choices made. I find it offensive that this type of law is not imposed upon males in our county. Male or Female, whatever Your Value System, Your Faith, Your Beliefs, THEY ARE YOURS. Yes, you may expose others so they can make free-will choices for themselves, but it’s not our place to impose nor force. As Females in this country, we should have the liberty and freedom to make decisions that will be in the best interest, safety and protection for our lives and our families – decisions that should be made in PRIVACY and in CONSULTATION with Our Persons Of Trust –our spouse or significant other, our family members, our faith leader(s) and/or our health care provider(s). Your privacy and my privacy in the bedroom, and especially about the health care that each of our unique female bodies require, should not be an open-to-the-public book subjected to universal monitoring, public and private investigation, vigilante policing, threats, persecution under the law, and incarceration. Your Freedom to Choose, My Freedom to Choose as a human being and as a Female in this country should be as equally protected by the Constitution of the United States as any man’s, or as any person who now has the right and the Freedom to Choose and Carry (open or concealed) the type of GUN or ASSAULT WEAPON he/she desires (In the state of Georgia there is no longer the requirement for a background check or licensed permit to obtain a GUN or WEAPON).
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) —Summer brings the life out of many for those looking for ingenious things to do in addition to hanging out at the beach. Here is a list of must do things in Savannah. Paint at the Art Bash Studio Painting not only sharpens the mind through mental concept visualization and application, and […]
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Independence Day is right around the corner. Here are some events happening in Savannah that can help you get into the holiday spirit. Adelaide’s Backyard BBQ When: Friday, July 1 at 11 a.m. to Monday, July 4 at 11 p.m. Where: Peregrin Price: No price is listed on the event page […]
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are just five days out from the Fourth of July, but the celebration begins early in the Hill!. The City of Richmond Hill Independence Day event is happening this Saturday. Richmond Hill Mayor Russ Carpenter talked to us more about it.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The conversations around the banning of abortions in Georgia continued in Savannah on Wednesday. Democratic candidates in our area held a news conference to make their position clear. Georgia State Representative Edna Jackson, Georgia House District 163 candidate Anne Allen Westbrook, and Congressional candidate Wade Herring...
Savannah City Manager Joseph A. Melder has appointed Takeshia Brown as the City’s first Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer and Ronald Feldner as the Senior Director of Water Resources. Brown will bring nearly seven years of leadership and multicultural affairs experience to her new role with the City of...
When Georgia Southern University faculty member Travis Brickey attended the annual Haunted Forest fundraiser, hosted by the Boys & Girls Club of Bulloch County in Statesboro, he didn’t expect to come back to the classroom with a project idea for his students. Haunted Forest fundraiser. “When I first attended...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In addition to the overturning of Roe V. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas also noted the Supreme Court should revisit other decisions including federal protections for same-sex marriage. Now, an effort is underway among some SCAD students to change the name of a school building named for...
For all of the development and density we are witnessing in and around Savannah, the biggest project on the landscape is one that remains a work in progress. The Western end of River Street is covered by the Plant Riverside District, which is now approaching a 2nd anniversary. The other end of Savannah’s ‘waterfront’ -The Eastern Wharf Project-is crawling along with hopes of one day becoming as thriving of a gathering spot as PRD.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – July 4 is on its way. Have you planned out where you’re going to watch fireworks? If not, here’s a list of places you can go to near and in Savannah to celebrate. Savannah When: Monday, July 4 at 9:15 p.m. Where: Savannah’s Waterfront (downtown on River Street) Price: Free to […]
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – When Kit Davis heard that the House of Prayer Christian Church in Walthourville was searched last week by the FBI, she wasn’t surprised. When she heard a veteran’s group had filed a complaint against the church and several other affiliated churches awhile back, she wasn’t surprised either. “They prey on […]
The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, has named Helen Williams Johnson, a leading agent at Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty, as the Chair for the 2023 Southern Coast Heart Ball. In this role, Johnson is focused on driving equitable health for every member of our community, with a special focus on blood pressure rates and CPR education. In addition, she will help raise critical funds in support the lifesaving work of the organization.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After over 40 years, the Savannah Medical Clinic has closed. According to a person with the clinic, to their knowledge, it was the only healthcare provider in Savannah that offered surgical abortions by choice. No further comments were given on the closure. WTOC spoke with Lauren...
