Savannah, GA

Dr. Amir Jamal Toure on Celebrating an Empowering Culture & History of Savannah

savannahceo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Amir Jamal Toure is with the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Center...

savannahceo.com

connectsavannah.com

THE KINGDOMS OF SAVANNAH: George Dawes Green draws from Savannah’s past and personal memories for new historical thriller

Author George Dawes Green draws on historical research, childhood memories, and the shared stories of others to craft his newest novel, “The Kingdoms of Savannah.”. Best known for his runaway bestseller, “The Juror,” which was also made into a movie, Green grew up in many places in the North, but he moved to Savannah when he was about 11 and his world changed.
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

Are We Safe From Savannah-Style Gun Violence? Some Unconventional Thoughts: Part 2 At The Hungry Club Forum

On Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 9:30 AM, you, your neighbors and associates are invited to participate in Part 2 of one of the most well-received community oriented discussions that the Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc. (HCFS) has hosted in its sixteen-year history. Entitled, “Are We Safe from Savannah-Style Gun Violence? Some Unconventional Thoughts -Part 1, this free and open to the public forum was designed to delve into the framework for developing sound, replicable, and community supported actions leading to solutions to reduce and minimize the instances of the danger, death and destruction brought on by increasing gun violence in the Savannah-Chatham County area.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Philharmonic 2022 summer education camps

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Philharmonic just wrapped up their 2022 Summer Education Camps serving students across Savannah and surrounding areas. Savannah Philharmonic Executive Director Amy Williams told us all about it.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

America's Second Harvest hosts food distribution in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Chatham County residents struggling with food received some much-needed help Tuesday. The need is increasing because of rising prices for everyday necessities. The line of cars at Memorial Stadium was not there to come to watch a football game. Instead, it was to be one of...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Fort Stewart prepares for Independence Day celebration

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Independence Day is approaching quickly, and some areas are even celebrating the day a bit early! Fort Stewart will host its Marne Independence Day celebration on Friday. Event organizers said they expect anywhere from 10 to 12 thousand people at this Friday’s event! It’s the...
FORT STEWART, GA
savannahceo.com

RealTrends Honors Seabolt's Staci Donegan as #5 Real Estate Agent in Georgia for 2022

RealTrends recently honored Staci Donegan, an award-winning Associate Broker at Seabolt Real Estate in Savannah, Ga., as the #5 real estate agent in Georgia and included her on the company’s 2022 list of America’s Best Real Estate Professionals. Donegan is the only Savannah real estate professional included on the prestigious top 10 list for Georgia and is ranked among the top 1.5% of 1.6 million real estate professionals in the United States.
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

PUBLISHER’S NOTE – The Savannah Tribune

AS A FEMALE, and I repeat, AS A FEMALE in these United States of America, our Freedom to Choose no longer exists as of June 24, 2022. In my opinion, the Freedom to Choose is just that! Women should have the Freedom to Choose, and the Freedom to Decide to be either Pro-Life or Pro-Choice. Such a private and personal decision should not be imposed by the Government upon any female, regardless of religious preference, race, socio-economic status or value system, and certainly not through a law that criminalizes females for the choices made. I find it offensive that this type of law is not imposed upon males in our county. Male or Female, whatever Your Value System, Your Faith, Your Beliefs, THEY ARE YOURS. Yes, you may expose others so they can make free-will choices for themselves, but it’s not our place to impose nor force. As Females in this country, we should have the liberty and freedom to make decisions that will be in the best interest, safety and protection for our lives and our families – decisions that should be made in PRIVACY and in CONSULTATION with Our Persons Of Trust –our spouse or significant other, our family members, our faith leader(s) and/or our health care provider(s). Your privacy and my privacy in the bedroom, and especially about the health care that each of our unique female bodies require, should not be an open-to-the-public book subjected to universal monitoring, public and private investigation, vigilante policing, threats, persecution under the law, and incarceration. Your Freedom to Choose, My Freedom to Choose as a human being and as a Female in this country should be as equally protected by the Constitution of the United States as any man’s, or as any person who now has the right and the Freedom to Choose and Carry (open or concealed) the type of GUN or ASSAULT WEAPON he/she desires (In the state of Georgia there is no longer the requirement for a background check or licensed permit to obtain a GUN or WEAPON).
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Innovative things to do in Savannah this summer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) —Summer brings the life out of  many for those looking for ingenious things to do in addition to hanging out at the beach. Here is a list of must do things in Savannah. Paint at the Art Bash Studio Painting not only sharpens the mind through mental concept visualization and application, and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Fourth of July events in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Independence Day is right around the corner. Here are some events happening in Savannah that can help you get into the holiday spirit. Adelaide’s Backyard BBQ When: Friday, July 1 at 11 a.m. to Monday, July 4 at 11 p.m. Where: Peregrin Price: No price is listed on the event page […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

City of Richmond Hill Independence Day celebrations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are just five days out from the Fourth of July, but the celebration begins early in the Hill!. The City of Richmond Hill Independence Day event is happening this Saturday. Richmond Hill Mayor Russ Carpenter talked to us more about it.
RICHMOND HILL, GA
wtoc.com

SCAD students make petition to rename Clarence Thomas Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In addition to the overturning of Roe V. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas also noted the Supreme Court should revisit other decisions including federal protections for same-sex marriage. Now, an effort is underway among some SCAD students to change the name of a school building named for...
SAVANNAH, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Savannah’s Newest Bakery -Stevedore

For all of the development and density we are witnessing in and around Savannah, the biggest project on the landscape is one that remains a work in progress. The Western end of River Street is covered by the Plant Riverside District, which is now approaching a 2nd anniversary. The other end of Savannah’s ‘waterfront’ -The Eastern Wharf Project-is crawling along with hopes of one day becoming as thriving of a gathering spot as PRD.
SAVANNAH, TN
WSAV News 3

Where to watch fireworks this Fourth of July

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – July 4 is on its way. Have you planned out where you’re going to watch fireworks? If not, here’s a list of places you can go to near and in Savannah to celebrate. Savannah When: Monday, July 4 at 9:15 p.m. Where: Savannah’s Waterfront (downtown on River Street) Price: Free to […]
SAVANNAH, GA
savannahceo.com

Helen Williams Johnson to Chair 2023 Southern Coast Heart Ball

The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, has named Helen Williams Johnson, a leading agent at Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty, as the Chair for the 2023 Southern Coast Heart Ball. In this role, Johnson is focused on driving equitable health for every member of our community, with a special focus on blood pressure rates and CPR education. In addition, she will help raise critical funds in support the lifesaving work of the organization.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Women’s health clinic closes in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After over 40 years, the Savannah Medical Clinic has closed. According to a person with the clinic, to their knowledge, it was the only healthcare provider in Savannah that offered surgical abortions by choice. No further comments were given on the closure. WTOC spoke with Lauren...
SAVANNAH, GA

Community Policy